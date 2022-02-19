Brook century earns Lahore big win over Islamabad in PSL

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Harry Brook smashed his first Twenty20 century and spurred Lahore Qalandars to a 66-run win over Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League on Saturday.

The 22-year-old former England under-19 captain plundered 10 fours and five sixes in his unbeaten 102 off 49 balls and lifted Lahore from a precarious 12-3 to its total of 197-6 after captain Shaheen Shah Afridi won the toss and chose to bat.

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan stifled Islamabad's chase in his last PSL game this season with 2-19 as Islamabad limped to 131-9.

Islamabad’s ploy to shuffle its batting order didn’t go well with Liam Dawson top-scoring with 31 while batting at No. 4. Lahore's fast bowling trio of Afridi, Zaman Khan and Haris Rauf struck at regular intervals and picked up two wickets each.

Lahore's players gave a guard of honor to Rashid on the sidelines after the victory as the world’s top T20 bowler grabbed 13 wickets overall and played a key role in Lahore’s six victories with the team second in the points table. Rashid's Afghanistan is due to play limited-overs series in Bangladesh, starting next week.

Earlier, Lahore stuttered inside the first 15 deliveries when Faheem Ashraf (3-28) grabbed two wickets and also had Mohammad Hafeez run out off a direct throw.

But Brook and Fakhar Zaman counterattacked with a 63-ball 101-run stand. Fakhar made 51 off 41 and also completed 500 runs this season before holing out to Ashraf in the deep soon after completing his sixth half century in nine games to go along with his century against Karachi Kings.

Brook completed his century with his 10th four over extra cover in the penultimate over of Waqas Maqsood as Lahore hammered 62 runs in the last five overs.

Islamabad with eight points from nine games still has a chance to qualify for the playoffs. It takes on table-topper Multan Sultans in its last league game on Sunday.

