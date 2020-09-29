Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of 9F Inc. (JFU) Investigation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2020 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of 9F Inc. ("9F" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:JFU). Investors who purchased 9F securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/jfu.

The investigation concerns whether 9F and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On or around August 15, 2019, 9F completed its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling approximately American depositary shares ("ADSs") priced at $9.50. Since the IPO, 9F's ADSs have closed as low as $0.80 per ADS, representing a total decline of nearly 92% from the IPO price.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased 9F shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/jfu. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

