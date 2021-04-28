Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (PLX) Investigation
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2021 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. ("Protalix" or "the Company") (NYSE:PLX). Investors who purchased Protalix Autonomous securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/plx.
The investigation concerns whether Protalix and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.
On April 28, 2021, Protalix issued a press release disclosing receipt of "a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the Biologics License Application (BLA) seeking accelerated approval of pegunigalsidase alfa (PRX‑102) for the proposed treatment of adult patients with Fabry disease." Protalix stated that it was "studying the CRL to assess the most expedient regulatory approach to reach an understanding with the FDA on additional actions required to obtain approval of PRX‑102, and will provide an update soon." On this news, Protalix's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on April 28, 2021.
If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Protalix shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/plx. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.
