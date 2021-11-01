NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers ofMirati Therapeutics, Inc.("Mirati" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:MRTX). Investors who purchased Mirati shares are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/mrtx.

The investigation concerns whether Mirati and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On November 1, 2021, Mirati announced the departure of the Company's Chief Operating Officer, Daniel Faga, and Chief Medical Officer, Joseph Leveque, effective immediately. On this news, Mirati's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on November 1, 2021.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Mirati shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/mrtx. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

SOURCE: Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/670613/Bronstein-Gewirtz-Grossman-LLC-Notifies-Shareholders-of-Mirati-Therapeutics-Inc-MRTX-Investigation



