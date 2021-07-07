Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) Investigation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. ('FTA' or 'the Company') (NYSE:YMM). Investors who purchased FTAAmerican Depositary Shares ("ADS") are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/ymm.

The investigation concerns whether FTAand certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On or about June 22, 2021, FTA sold about 82.5 million ADS in its initial public offering ("IPO") at $19 per ADS, raising roughly $1.6 billion in capital. On July 5, 2021, FTA published a release entitled "Full Truck Alliance Announces Cybersecurity Review in China" stating that "pursuant to an announcement issued by the Cybersecurity Review Office (‘CRO') of the Cyberspace Administration of China on July 5, 2021, CRO has initiated a cybersecurity review of FTA's Yunmanmanapps and Huochebang apps." The release continued to state that "[i]n order to facilitate the review and prevent the expansion of potential risks, these mobile apps are required to suspend new user registration in China during the review period." Following this news, FTA's ADS price dropped sharply during pre-market trading.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased FTA shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/ymm. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

SOURCE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman





