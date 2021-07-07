Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) Investigation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of DiDi Global Inc. ('DiDi' or 'the Company') (NYSE:DIDI). Investors who purchased DiDi shares are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/didi.

The investigation concerns whether DiDiand certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On July 2, 2021, the Cyberspace Administration of China announced that it is investigating DiDi to protect national security and the public interest, and continued to state that it had asked DiDi stop new user registrations during the course of the investigation. Following this news, the Company's American Depositary Shares ("ADS") price fell 5% to close at $15.53 per on July 2, 2021. On July 4, 2021, Reuters published a report entitled "Didi app suspended in China over data protection" and stated that "China's cyberspace administration said on Sunday it had ordered smartphone app stores to stop offering the ride-hailing firm Didi Global Inc's app after finding that Didi had illegally collected users' personal data."

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased DiDi shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/didi. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

