NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Tattooed Chef, Inc. ("Tattooed Chef" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TTCF). Investors who purchased Tattooed Chef shares are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/ttcf.

The investigation concerns whether Tattooed Chef and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On August 12, 2021, Tattooed Chef issued a press release announcing its financial results for the second quarter of 2021. Among other results, the Company disclosed revenue of $50.7 million, missing consensus estimates by $3.35 million. On this news, Tattooed Chef's stock price fell $3.30 per share, or 16.25%, to close at $17.01 per share on August 13, 2021.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Tattooed Chef shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/ttcf. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.



Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.



CONTACT:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

SOURCE: Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC







View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/660155/Bronstein-Gewirtz-Grossman-LLC-Notifies-Shareholders-of-Tattooed-Chef-Inc-TTCF-Investigation



