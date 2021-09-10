Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Absci Corporation (ABSI) Investigation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2021 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Absci Corporation ("Absci" or the "Company") (NYSE:ABSI). Investors who purchased Absci sharesare encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/absi.

The investigation concerns whether Absci and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On or around July 22, 2021, Absci conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), offering 12.5 million shares of common stock priced at $16.00 per share. Then, on September 7, 2021, Absci issued a press release reporting its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2021. Among other items, Absci reported earnings per share and revenue that both fell significantly short of consensus estimates. On this news, Absci's stock price fell $2.97 per share, or 17.22%, to close at $14.28 per share on September 8, 2021.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Absci shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/absi. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

Story continues

SOURCE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/663557/Bronstein-Gewirtz-Grossman-LLC-Notifies-Investors-of-Absci-Corporation-ABSI-Investigation



