Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of GTT Communications, Inc. (GTT) Investigation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2020 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of GTT Communications, Inc. ("GTT" or the "Company") (NYSE:GTT). Investors who purchased GTT securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/gtt.

The investigation concerns whether GTT and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On August 10, 2020, GTT filed a Notification of Late Filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), stating that the Company "is unable to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 (the ‘Form 10-Q') within the prescribed time period without unreasonable effort or expense." GTT's SEC filing disclosed that "[i]n the course of closing the Company's books for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, the Company identified certain issues related to the recording and reporting of Cost of Telecommunications Services and related internal controls." On this news, GTT's stock price fell $0.65 per share, or 11.59%, to close at $4.96 per share on August 11, 2020.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased GTT shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/gtt. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

