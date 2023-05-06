Bronny James stays close to home with USC commitment

Sierra Canyon High senior Bronny James, shown during media day in October, has committed to USC. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

One of the strangest, most-followed, yet secretive high school basketball recruiting journeys in recent memory is over. Bronny James is staying home.

After months of speculation, James announced Saturday on Instagram that he is committing to USC, just two miles down the 110 Freeway from father LeBron James’ stomping grounds at Crypto.com Arena with the Los Angeles Lakers. It’s the next step toward the elder James’ expressed hope of playing in the NBA with his son, and likely ensures the James family’s continued influence on the Chatsworth Sierra Canyon High senior’s basketball journey.

Following USC football’s rise to national power under coach Lincoln Riley and Caleb Williams, the young James’ arrival will help transform USC basketball into the most-watched collegiate basketball program in the country. His commitment completes a gem of a recruiting class for coach Andy Enfield that includes No. 1-ranked point guard Isaiah Collier and power forward Arriten Page from Marietta, Ga. Wheeler as well as Charlotte (N.C.) Combine Academy guard Silas Demary Jr.

James, ranked as the 33rd-best player in his class by 247Sports, was named a McDonald’s All-American after a averaging 14.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.7 steals last season.

James’ top three schools were USC, Ohio State and Oregon. Each made sense for a different reason — USC was close to home, Ohio State was close to his birthplace and Oregon was close to Nike’s headquarters, who signed James to a name, image and likeness deal.

At the time, however, his recruitment was kept under tight wraps — even to interested programs. The only official visit James took was to Ohio State, and it was unclear if he’d even received an offer from Oregon.

Despite James’ talent, his father’s expressed plan for an NBA path and the attention around his name had likely depressed his recruitment, according to West Coast recruiting expert Dinos Trigonis.

“When you’re a college coach, you’ll say, ‘Hey, this guy’s a good player’ … could be a good player [by] end of the first year,” Trigonis said. “But when you see all the other things that program would have to put up with, you make the decision, is it worth dealing with all the other stuff that goes on?”

The eyes will follow James to USC, where he’ll compete with the likes of Collier and a large group of guards and wings vying for minutes. The path to on-court time would’ve been simpler at Ohio State and Oregon, but James earned minutes playing alongside future pros and Division I recruits at Sierra Canyon in his freshman season, and is widely expected by high school coaches to make an immediate impact at the college level.

“Eventually, when you get to the next level, most of the kids have been 1,500-point scorers … it boils down to making winning plays,” said Temecula Rancho Christian High coach Ray Barefield.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.