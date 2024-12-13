Bronny James stars in road debut for South Bay Lakers

Rookie Bronny James had his best game as a professional basketball player Thursday.

Playing in his first G League road game for the South Bay Lakers, James scored a career-high 30 points in a 106-100 loss to the Valley Suns in Tempe, Arizona.

James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, made 13-of-23 shots from the field, including 3-for-9 on 3-pointers, and contributed three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 25 minutes against the Suns. Those were his first 3-point makes of the season after missing 10 attempts in the G League.

A career-high night for Bronny James! The @Lakers draftee made his road debut, scoring a game-high 30 points on 57% shooting. Bronny, coming off a previous career-high of 16 points, is now averaging 14 PPG, 3.5 RPG, and 2.5 APG. 👏🙌 pic.twitter.com/5QnpeEZQTp — NBA G League (@nbagleague) December 13, 2024

It was his fourth G League game – and first G League game on the road after initial reports indicated he planned to in only G League home games. However, after discussion about what’s best for Bronny’s three-year development plan, James and the Lakers decided it was best that he play in select G League road games, too.

Following Thursday’s game, James averages 14 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists and shoots 40.4% from the field and 15.8 on 3-pointers. His previous high was 16 points.

The 6-3, 20-year-old guard has also appeared in seven games and scored two points for the Los Angeles Lakers as he shuttles back and forth between the NBA and G League.

Bronny was the No. 55 pick in the second round of the 2024 draft. He was moving up draft boards before he suffered a sudden cardiac arrest just before the start of his freshman season at Southern California in July 2023.

Earlier this season, LeBron and Bronny became the first father-son combo to play in the NBA at the same time.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bronny James nets career-high 30 in G League road debut