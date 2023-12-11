Bronny James, son of LeBron, makes USC debut in loss to Long Beach State

LOS ANGELES — Bronny James scored only four points in his college debut Sunday more than four months after suffering a cardiac arrest.

But three of those points produced arguably the loudest cheers during Southern California's 84-79 overtime loss to Long Beach State on what was a memorable day for the son of NBA superstar LeBron James.

The crowd roared with 13:08 left to play when Bronny, a freshman guard for USC, made a pullup 3-pointer for the first basket for his college career. He gave the crowd more to cheer for during a memorable debut that featured a chase down block, a steal with 26 seconds in regulation and a nifty assist.

Among those cheering was his famous father, who watched the game courtside at the Galen Center.

But Bronny's electric moments and the rest of his debut was not enough to save the Trojans from a deflating upset loss.

Bronny, cleared for practice less than two weeks ago, came off the bench and played 16 minutes. He finished with four points on 1-for-3 shooting and three rebounds,

Bronny triggered another roar on a chase down block reminiscent of the ones on his father’s highlight reels. Though the numbers were modest, he showed off his athleticism and unselfishness.

Moments before the national anthem, LeBron created a stir when he entered the arena. He held hands with his 9-year-old daughter Zhuri and walked to a courtside seat. Along the way he greeted Rob Pelinka, general manager of the Los Angeles Lakers.

LeBron James uses his mobile phone to capture his son, USC guard Bronny James, enter the game against Long Beach State at Galen Center.

A small army of cameramen crowded around LeBron. But it was Bronny’s day.

The crowd cheered loudly when Bronny entered the game with 12:58 left in the first half. In less than a minute, he almost forced a turnover with his tough man-to-man defense

He played six minutes in the first half and attempted only one shot ― a 3-pointer that bounced off the back of the rim. He wouldn’t attempt another shot until the second half ― and he made one of two. More than once he made the extra pass rather than shoot.

Bronny appears to have earned the coaches' trust, too. They put him back in the game with 3:32 left and the score tied at 69-69, and he snagged another rebound as USC battled with Long Beach State. After a rousing steal, he went to the free throw line and made one of two.

He also stayed on the floor for the opening minutes of overtime before coming out of the game.

This season Bronny will be wearing jersey No. 6, the same number his father wore for 16 seasons. (LeBron now wears No. 23 because the NBA has retired No. 6 in honor of Bill Russell.)

Bronny, whose real name is LeBron James Jr., suffered a cardiac arrest on July 24 during a team practice and collapsed on the court at the Galen Center. He was hospitalized for three days, and after being discharged and undergoing a battery of medical tests.

On Aug. 25, a family friend of the James family said Bronny had suffered the cardiac arrest because a congenital heart defect and was optimistic he would play again. He was cleared to rejoin the team on Nov. 30 and got the green light to make his debut on Sunday.

Bronny, a four-star prospect out of high school, committed to USC in May. He was projected by some analysts as as first-round NBA pick before he suffered cardiac arrest.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bronny James makes USC debut in overtime loss to Long Beach State