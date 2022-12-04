Bronny James and Sierra Canyon face San Joaquin Memorial in showcase in Fresno

Many fans showed up at the Save Mart Center to see Bronny and Bryce James, the sons of NBA and Lakers star LeBron James.

Fans pulled out their phones and took a video of Bronny James during warmups.

San Joaquin Memorial faced Sierra Canyon to highlight the the Heart of California Classic that took place throughout the day.

It was a close game in the first quarter as the Trailblazers led 12-11. Sierra Canyon, however, pulled away just before the half to take a 32-22 lead.

In the end, it was Sierra Canyon coming away with a 53-44 victory over the Panthers before 5,137 fans.

Memorial’s Armari Carraway, center, looks for an outlet as Sierra Canyon’s Ashton Hardaway, left, son of former NBA player Penny Hardaway, and Bronny James, son of current NBA player LeBron James, guard him during their game at the Save Mart Center in Fresno on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

Justin Pippen, right, son of former NBA player Scottie Pippen, of Sierra Canyon, dribbles down court as Memorial’s Abram Potts defends during their game at the Save Mart Center in Fresno on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

Leading the way for the Panthers was Armari Carraway who had game-high honors with 14 points. Mike Davis Jr. added 11 points.

Ashton Hardaway, the son of Penny Hardaway, finished with 12 points. Bronny James chipped in with five points with five rebounds and six assists. Bryce James didn’t play.

Clovis North wins title

The Broncos ran away in the championship game of the Valley Children’s Tip-Off Invitational with a 75-54 victory over Bullard.

Jordan Espinoza paced Clovis North with 17 points, while Jaylen Bryant added 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Jaleel Jackson finished with 15 points for the Knights.

Clovis North led 43-15 at halftime.

Other results at the Save Mart Center

Here’s how other teams fared at the Heart of California Classic:

Granada 79, Monterey Trails 58

St. Joseph 92, Bakersfield Christian 60

Sanger 62, Clovis 40

Edison 70, Hanford West 57

Redwood-Larkspur 63, Arroyo Grande 38

Hoover 70, Lemoore 52

Clovis East 71, Newark Memorial 34

Sierra Canyon’s Bryce Cofield, left, goes to the hoop as Memorial’s Mike Davis Jr. defends during their game at the Save Mart Center in Fresno on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

Clovis North’s Max Landon charges downcourt on a fast break before scoring against Bullard in the championship game of Valley Children’s Tip-Off Invitational at the Save Mart Center on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. Clovis North defeated Bullard 75-54.