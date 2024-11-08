Bronny James selling out his G League debut is his most impressive accomplishment yet

Los Angeles Lakers rookie guard Bronny James will play in the G League for the South Bay Lakers, which is the correct decision for all involved.

This is not a punishment but rather the right path for a young player who only recently turned 20 years old and did not have extensive success in the NCAA.

The opportunity to play in the G League is a fantastic chance for a young prospect to develop their game, and it is where most second-round picks with his level of experience begin their professional careers. There is nothing very unusual about a rookie spending time outside of the NBA.

BRONNY JAMES: Sending him to the G League is the right move for the Lakers and for him

What is far more unusual, though, is for a sellout crowd to watch teams play in the G League.

But when the former USC guard makes his debut for South Bay, that is exactly what he will expect as the team announced no more tickets are available.

South Bay ranked last in attendance the season before last, drawing an average crowd of 441 fans per game. The venue has a small capacity of less than 1,000 people, for what it is worth, but drawing any interest to the Lakers G League affiliate is no easy task.

