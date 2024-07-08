Bronny James scratched from Lakers' 2nd California Classic game because of swelling in left knee

SAN FRANISCO (AP) — Bronny James was scratched from the Los Angeles Lakers’ second California Classic game Sunday because of a swelling in his left knee, a day after scoring four points in his NBA Summer League debut.

Lakers Summer League coach Dane Johnson didn’t provide many details after the team’s 92-68 loss to Golden State, but shared that “we’re taking it day-by-day.”

“Just being precautionary about it,” Johnson said. “The hope is (and) the plan is for him to play the next game here. But that’s all the information we have so far.”

The son of Lakers superstar LeBron Jame s sat in uniform at the end of the bench, with a white wrap covering his left leg. He was seen picking at it a couple of times.

On Saturday night in a 108-94 loss to Sacramento, James was 2 for 9 from the field, missing all three of his 3-point attempts, and had two rebounds in 22 minutes.

Halfway through the fourth quarter of the game against the Warriors, fans in Chase Center began clapping and shouting, “We want Bronny! We want Bronny!”

James was drafted by the Lakers with the 55th overall selection after a season at the University of Southern California. The elder James is in Las Vegas preparing with Team USA for the Olympics in Paris. It would be James’ fourth Olympics.

With a 0-2 record, the Lakers will play Miami on Wednesday on the last day of the California Classic. It will be the team’s last opportunity for victory before participating in the Las Vegas Summer League beginning Friday.

Johnson did say that James’ availability for the game against the Heat would be left up to the medical professionals who keep players healthy.

“Our trainers deal with all of that. They just give me updates,” Johnson said. “So, hopefully, you guys can have information on that later.”

___

Antonio Ray Harvey, The Associated Press