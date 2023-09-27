Bronny James Misses First USC Practice but 'Doing Extremely Well' After Cardiac Arrest, Coach Says

Bronny, the eldest son of NBA star LeBron James, was diagnosed with "an anatomically and functionally significant congenital heart defect" in August

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty USC basketball player Bronny James jokes around on the sidelines during a game between the San Jose State Spartans and the USC Trojans on August 26, 2023

Bronny James is taking time away from the court after his cardiac arrest, as the start of college basketball season nears.

The 18-year-old son of LeBron James, who went into cardiac arrest during a basketball workout at the university on July 24, missed his first season practice, according to ESPN.

Still, USC Basketball head coach Andy Enfield told the outlet that the NBA heir is "doing very well" as he recovers from the scary incident.

"Bronny's doing very well, but we just can't comment on anything medically. He's going to class and doing extremely well in school, and we're really excited for him," Enfield added.

In August, the James family announced that Bronny was diagnosed with "an anatomically and functionally significant congenital heart defect.” The family expressed that it is something "which can and will be treated."

Sam Forencich/NBAE/Getty Bronny James #6 of Team USA

"After a comprehensive initial evaluation at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center led by Dr. Merije Chukumerije and follow-up evaluations at the Mayo Clinic led by Dr. Michael J. Ackerman and Atlantic Health/Morristown Medical Center led by Dr. Matthew W. Martinez, the probable cause of Mr. James’ sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) has been identified," the statement said.

Identifying the probable cause as "an anatomically and functionally significant congenital heart defect," the statement expressed that it is something "which can and will be treated."



"We are very confident in Bronny’s full recovery and return to basketball in the very near future," the statement added. "We will continue to provide updates to media and respectfully reiterate the family’s request for privacy.”



Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times via Getty Lebron James comes onto the court to congratulate his son Bronny James (0) point guard for Sierra Canyon after his team won against St. Vincent-St. Mary during The Chosen - 1's Invitational High School Basketball Showcase at the Staples Center on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA.

LeBron spoke out in a statement on Twitter now known as X, after his son was discharged from Cedars Sinai on July 27 in which he shared that he wanted to "thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers."

"We feel you and I’m so grateful," he tweeted. "Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us! #JamesGang."

On Aug. 28, Bronny supported his fellow USC athletes at the school's football game against San Jose State at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles during USC's 56-28 victory.

Alongside some of his USC Basketball teammates, Bronny posed for photos with fans in the stands and the USC spirit leaders, as seen in photos posted to the school's athletics accounts on Instagram.

In May, LeBron said the day his son committed to play basketball for USC was "one of the best days of my life."



Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Bronny James #6 of the West team talks to Lebron James of the Los Angeles Lakers after the 2023 McDonald's High School Boys All-American Game

"First of all, congratulations to Bronny on his decision he made. I'm super proud of him, our family is proud of him," LeBron said on Spectrum SportsNet at the time. "For me personally, it's even more special to me because it's the first time someone out of my family to go to college. Obviously, I didn't go to college."

He continued: "It's just a proud moment to see my son go to college, and he's the first one to go college in my family. Super duper proud, super emotional, but just super duper excited and happy for his journey," he concluded.



