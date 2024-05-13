Bronny James medically cleared by NBA’s Fitness to Play Panel, will attend draft combine

Bronny James, who was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect and is the eldest son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was cleared by the NBA’s Fitness to Play Panel, a person with knowledge of the situation told USA TODAY Sports.

The person requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the sensitive nature of James’ condition.

The NBA’s draft combine begins Monday in Chicago, and James, 19, will be in attendance.

James, who played at Southern California during his freshman season in 2023-24, has entered his name in the draft and put his name in the NCAA’s transfer portal. To retain their college basketball eligibility, college players who have entered draft must withdraw by May 29.

USC guard Bronny James dribbles against Washington State at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum.

In early April, LeBron James said, "Bronny's his own man, and he has some tough decisions to make. When he's ready to make those decisions he'll let us all know, but as his family we're going to support whatever he does."

James sustained a life-threatening sudden cardiac arrest in July while working out on the USC campus. He was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect and cleared to return to full basketball activities in late November.

He averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists and shot 36.6% from the field and 26.7% on 3-pointers in 25 games for the Trojans.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bronny James medically cleared by NBA, to attend draft combine