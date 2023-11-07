Bronny James Is Headed 'in the Right Direction' Dad LeBron Says as USC Star Recovers from Cardiac Arrest

Bronny went into cardiac arrest in late July during a USC practice, and his family later announced that he was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect

Bronny James is making strides towards returning to the basketball court nearly four months after suffering cardiac arrest, his NBA superstar father said on Monday.

"Things are going in the right direction with Bronny's progress," LeBron James said at a post-game press conference, after he was asked about his eldest son’s return to the USC Trojans basketball team.

James, 38, added: "He's doing rehab. Every week he gets to do more and more and more. We have a big moment at the end of this month to see if we can continue to go forward. If he's cleared, we'll be not too long away from him being back on the floor and back with his teammates and practicing, with the notion of being back on the floor and playing in game situations."

Bronny, 19, a standout at Sierra Canyon, was one of the most highly-anticipated college basketball debuts this year.

He was participating in a basketball workout at the university when he went into cardiac arrest in late July, and a month later, the James family announced that Bronny was diagnosed with "an anatomically and functionally significant congenital heart defect.” The family expressed that it is something "which can and will be treated."

Last month, LeBron shared that Bronny had “successful surgery” to correct the abnormality.

On Monday, while his dad and the Lakers lost a heart-breaker to the Miami Heat 108-107, the USC freshman was on the bench for the start of the season, which No. 21 USC began in Las Vegas with a 82-69 win against Kansas State.

Bronny not only has the support of his dad — who is dedicating his 21st season in the NBA to him — but also that of his own coach and fellow teammates, as he mounts his comeback.



"Bronny is a terrific basketball player, but he's even a better person and his family has been so supportive," Trojans coach Andy Enfield said after the game, per ESPN.



