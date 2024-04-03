Bronny James' future at Southern Cal uncertain after departure of head coach Andy Enfield

Southern California freshman Bronny James, the son of NBA great LeBron James, is not in the NCAA transfer portal and no decision has been made about where the younger James will play next season.

Amid reports that Bronny planned to enter the transfer portal and explore options for his sophomore season, James addressed the issue after the Los Angeles Lakers’ 128-111 victory against Toronto.

"Bronny's his own man, and he has some tough decisions to make," James said. "When he's ready to make those decisions he'll let us all know, but as his family we're going to support whatever he does."

A person familiar with the situation said no decision has been made about Bronny’s next steps. The person requested anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly about the situation.

James could return to Southern California, transfer to another school or enter the NBA draft.

Head coach Andy Enfield just left the Trojans for the same job at SMU, making the situation murkier for Trojans basketball players.

Bronny averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists and shot 36.6% from the field and 26.7% on 3-pointers in 25 games. James sustained a life-threatening sudden cardiac arrest in July while working out on the USC campus. He was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect and cleared to return to full basketball activities in late November.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Is Bronny James in transfer portal? USC coach exit makes future murky