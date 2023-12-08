Bronny James expected to make USC debut Sunday against Long Beach State

Southern California freshman basketball player Bronny James, who sustained sudden cardiac arrest while working out on campus in July, plans to make his college debut Sunday against Long Beach State, Trojans coach Andy Enfield said Thursday.

James, the oldest son of NBA superstar LeBron James, plans to come off the bench and is on a minutes restriction, Enfield told reporters.

On Nov. 30, the James family released a statement through a spokesperson saying doctors cleared Bronny for a “full return to basketball.”

“Bronny will have a final evaluation with USC staff this week, resume practice next week, and return to games soon after,” the statement said. “The James family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible medical team, the entire USC community, and especially the countless friends, family, and fans for their love and support. Fight On!”

Bronny James is expected to make his USC debut on Sunday.

LeBron James said he would miss a Lakers game if it meant seeing his son make his college debut. James will not have to miss a game to watch Bronny play Sunday. The Lakers do not play Sunday, when the 5-3 Trojans play Long Beach State (4 p.m. ET). Limited upper-level tickets were available Thursday evening.

Bronny James, a four-star recruit, committed to the Trojans in May after averaging 14 points, five rebounds and three assists in his senior year at Sierra Canyon (Los Angeles) School in 2022-23. He possesses many of the same unselfish skills as his dad and moved up the player rankings in the Class of 2023 as the season progressed. At one point, Bronny was a projected first-round pick in the 2024 draft before he collapsed on the court.

James was hospitalized, and in August after follow-up evaluations at the Mayo Clinic and Atlantic Health/Morristown Medical Center, he was diagnosed with an “anatomically and functionally significant Congenital Heart Defect which can and will be treated." At the time, the family expressed confidence that James would be able to play basketball again.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bronny James, son of LeBron, expected to make college debut Sunday