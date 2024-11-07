Bronny James expected to debut for South Bay Lakers on Saturday

.

Shams Charania: The Lakers today assigned Bronny James to their NBA G League affiliate, South Bay, where he’s expected to debut vs. Salt Lake City on Saturday, sources said. James will be on Lakers roster vs. 76ers Friday, then rejoin South Bay.

More on this storyline

Across the board, Nike will typically cast the widest net each year. This year, the Swoosh landed over a dozen players through a mix of cash offers and merch deals. Namely, shifty guards Reed Sheppard and Rob Dillingham were early targets. The respective No. 3 and No. 8 picks shared the backcourt last season at Kentucky and have each begun their rookie seasons in a rotation of Kobe 5 and 6 sneakers. Additional players repping the Swoosh throughout October include No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher of the Hawks, Grizzlies big Zach Edey, and of course, Bronny James of the Lakers. -via boardroom.tv / November 2, 2024

Bronny scored on a 14-foot stepback jumper from the left wing over Jaylon Tyson with 2:03 remaining in the fourth quarter, causing the wave of fans that stuck around to see the moment to stand up and show appreciation for the hometown product. "It was insane," Bronny said of the reception after finishing with 2 points, 2 assists and 1 steal in five minutes. "Much more than I anticipated for sure. But it's all love. It was insane. It was a nice moment. The chants really got me. I was straight-faced, but I felt it and it felt really good, especially coming from here. "Yeah, it was a special moment for me for sure." -via ESPN / October 31, 2024

LeBron said that type of moment might have swallowed him up when he was a rookie with the Cavs in 2003. "He's better than I would have been in that situation -- 20,000 fans screaming my name to get in the game and wanting me to be in the game, and if the role's reversed, I don't know if I would have been able to handle it," said LeBron, who scored 26 points but committed six turnovers as he lost in Cleveland as an opponent for just the third time in 12 games. "To see him get his first NBA basket in this arena where he grew up not too far away from here, it's an unbelievable moment. "An unbelievable moment for him, first of all. For our family. It's just pretty cool to be a part of it." -via ESPN / October 31, 2024

