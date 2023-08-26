Bronny James' Cardiac Arrest Was Caused By Congenital Heart Defect

The family of LeBron James has publicly shared the cause of Bronny James' sudden cardiac arrest during in July.

As per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, a spokesperson for the family confirmed that the cause of the cardiac arrest is congenital heart defect. "After a comprehensive initial evaluation at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center led by Dr. Merije Chukumerije and follow-up evaluations at the Mayo Clinic led by Dr. Michael J. Ackerman and Atlantic Health/Morristown Medical Center led by Dr. Matthew W. Martinez, the probable cause of Mr. James' sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) has been identified. It is an anatomically and functionally significant Congenital Heart Defect which can and will be treated," the spokesperson explained.

"We are very confident in Bronny's full recovery and return to basketball in the very near future. We will continue to provide updates to media and respectfully reiterate the family's request for privacy," the statement continued.

Bronny, the eldest child of LeBron, suffered the cardiac arrest during a USC basketball practice in late July. He was quickly taken to the intensive care unit and was released in stable condition.

Congenital heart defect was the cause of Bronny James’ cardiac arrest on July 24 and there is confidence he will make a full recovery and return to basketball in the very near future, per statement from James family spokesperson. pic.twitter.com/LLv4S9ro0x — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 25, 2023

Elsewhere in sports, Michael Jordan has spoken up about who he thinks is the greatest point guard of all time.