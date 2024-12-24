Bronny James called up by Lakers for game vs. Pistons, but does not play

Bronny James was called up from the Los Angeles Lakers' G League affiliate to join the NBA team for Monday's matchup versus the Detroit Pistons.

But he did not play. James was a DNP-coach's decision in the Lakers' 117-114 loss to the Pistons.

James is averaging 13.4 points (shooting 21% on 3s), 3.4 assists and 1.3 steals in seven games for the South Bay Lakers. In two games in Orlando for the G League Winter Showcase, he averaged 11 points, four rebounds and six assists.

Bronny's father LeBron was listed as questionable with left foot injury management prior to Monday's game, which may have prompted the Lakers to call up Bronny. But LeBron played, tallying 28 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. He missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer that would have forced overtime.

LeBron misses the 3 with a chance to force OT



Lakers fall short to the Pistons.

The initial plan for Bronny James was reportedly that he would not play in road games for South Bay. However, he's played in the team's past four games — two in Phoenix on Thursday and Friday, followed by two in Orlando on Saturday and Sunday.

Bronny James doing it all!



Back to back assists to find his teammates, and then gets rewarded with a wide open 3 for himself

Getting called up to the Lakers is not necessarily an endorsement of James' recent play in the G League. The consensus among scouts is that the 20-year-old rookie still needs to work on many aspects of his game, Stein reports.

"The unanimous view I heard from watching scouts at the Showcase is that James needs as much time as he can get in the G League," Stein reported, "to improve all aspects of his point guard play, from his floor game to (especially) his ability to make shots."

Bronny has been dealing with a bone bruise in his left heel, and the Lakers have been particularly cautious with the injury because he had surgery to repair a torn meniscus in the same leg when he was in high school.

Earlier this season, Bronny appeared in seven games with Los Angeles, averaging 0.6 points and 0.3 assists in 2.6 minutes per contest.