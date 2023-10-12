Broncos vs. Chiefs live updates: Predictions, odds, how to watch 'Thursday Night Football'

One of the NFL's fiercest – yet most lopsided – rivalries is set to renew on "Thursday Night Football."

The Kansas City Chiefs have a 15-game win streak in their series against the Denver Broncos, which is tied for the longest active mark in the NFL (the New England Patriots have also won 15 straight against the New York Jets). The two AFC West rivals are set to meet again for the first time this season when the defending champions play host to Russell Wilson and Co.

Tight end Travis Kelce, who is Patrick Mahomes' leading target, is listed as questionable for the game with an ankle injury, but multiple reports indicated he is expected to play. The 1-4 Broncos, however, enter the matchup with far more turmoil, with the defense giving up a league-worst 36.2 points per game.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks with Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) after a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Check back throughout the night for updates on the game:

Travis Kelce active for Thursday Night Football, will play against Broncos

All eyes were on the Chiefs' inactive list prior to Thursday night's for official word on Travis Kelce's game status. The star tight end is a go.

Kelce is active despite his ankle injury and will be suiting up against the Denver Broncos.

Chiefs inactives

Here are our inactives for our Thursday night matchup against the Broncos. pic.twitter.com/4MFPfJOyks — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 12, 2023

Broncos inactives

When does Thursday Night Football start?

Broncos at Chiefs will begin at 8:15 p.m. ET on Oct. 12.

How can I watch Broncos vs. Chiefs? Is Thursday Night Football only on Prime?

Broncos at Chiefs will be streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video and will be broadcast in local markets only.

Broncos vs. Chiefs predictions

Tyler Dragon: Chiefs 28, Broncos 16

The Broncos are a mess and on the brink of a fire sale. Denver has very little chance against the defending Super Bowl champions. The Chiefs have won four in a row since losing their season opener. Kansas City surprisingly has a top-10 defense and their wide receivers are slowly improving. Patrick Mahomes targeted Rashee Rice, Kadarius Toney and Justyn Ross 15 times in Week 5.

Victoria Hernandez: Chiefs 30, Broncos 17

Are Patrick Mahomes and company the same team as last year? No. But the Broncos haven't shown anything that would make them competitive this year in the lopsided "rivalry." Last week, Sean Payton got served a slice of humble pie and a short turnaround doesn't help his cause.

Safid Deen: Chiefs 27, Broncos 17

Travis Kelce could be limited by an ankle injury, but Patrick Mahomes needs to get his other playmakers involved if Kansas City is going to repeat as champs. I like the Chiefs at home against the Broncos, who feel like a dysfunctional bunch during their 1-4 start under Sean Payton.

Broncos vs. Chiefs odds

The Chiefs entered Thursday as 10.5-point favorites, according to BetMGM NFL odds.

