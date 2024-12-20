Ian Casselberry
Broncos vs. Chargers score, live updates: Denver looks to clinch first playoff berth since Super Bowl 50 win
The Chargers are holding on to the final AFC wild-card spot heading into Week 16
While the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers have been heading in different directions over the past month, their destination at the end of the season (at least heading into Week 16) looks to be the same: the AFC playoff bracket.
With a win Thursday night, the Broncos — winners of four straight — can make that official, while the Chargers — losers of three of their past four — can keep their distance between the bottom of the AFC wild-card picture and the teams on the outside looking in.
L.A. limps into the Thursday Night Football Week 16 opener on the heels of a 40-17 blowout home loss to the surging Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Getting to erase that as quickly as possible could be a good opportunity for the Chargers, who come into the week two games clear of the Colts, Dolphins and Bengals for that final wild-card spot. The Broncos, who beat the Colts on Sunday in Bo Nix's three-touchdown pass, three-interception performance, found a way to get their win streak up to four and would love to carry that momentum into a late-season mini-bye with a playoff berth in hand with two games to go.
Back in Week 6, the Chargers won the teams' first matchup in Denver, 23-16. Justin Herbert threw for 237 yards and a touchdown pass in that win.
Live29 updates
Javonte Williams wrestles catch away from Derwin James
Javonte Williams wins a wrestling match with Derwin James for the ball on a one-yard pass from Bo Nix.
It initially appeared that James had the interception, but Williams had the ball after the scuffle was over.
Derwin James and Javonte Williams lock up with the ball on third-and-6, but it's ruled a catch rather than an INT. Gives the #Broncos the chance to punt rather than turning the ball over.
Chargers have a chance to take the lead now.
— Parker Gabriel (@ParkerJGabriel) December 20, 2024
- Ian Casselberry
TOUCHDOWN: Broncos 24, Chargers 19
After Justin Herbert is sacked for a 10-yard loss by Dondrea Tillman, the Chargers' drive appears to be stalled.
Yet two plays later, Justin Strnad is called for an unnecessary roughness penalty, hitting Herbert after he gives himself up for a slide. The penalty moves Los Angeles to the Denver 5-yard line.
Gus 🚌 again!#DENvsLAC on Prime Video
Also streaming on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/qnViqp95hL
— NFL (@NFL) December 20, 2024
Gus Edwards then scores on a five-yard TD run. The Chargers go for a 2-point conversion, but Herbert can't get into the end zone.
- Ian Casselberry
Chargers on the move
Justin Herbert gains 18 yards on a scramble up the middle. He follows that up with a 10-yard pass to Tucker Fisk and 19-yard throw to Stone Smartt.
Herbert on the move!#DENvsLAC on Prime Video
Also streaming on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/b5heJ2H3P8
— NFL (@NFL) December 20, 2024
Los Angeles has 1st-and-10 at the Broncos' 15.
- Ian Casselberry
Field goal: Broncos 24, Chargers 13
It wasn't as exciting or historic as Cameron Dicker's fair catch free kick field goal, but Denver's Wil Lutz nailed a 41-yard kick to end the Broncos' first possession of the second half.
Denver converted a fourth down earlier in the drive with a five-yard pass from Bo Nix to Courtland Sutton on 4th-and-2. But the Broncos couldn't get another first down after that and they settled for a field goal.
- Ian Casselberry
Broncos begin 2nd half on offense
Denver gets the ball to begin the second half after winning the opening coin toss and deferring.
Bo Nix hits Troy Franklin for an 18-yard gain on 3rd-and-1 from the Broncos' 39.
- Ian Casselberry
Halftime: Broncos 21, Chargers 13
Cameron Dicker's 57-yard free kick field goal makes it a 21–13 game at halftime.
Broncos
Total offense: 236 yards
Bo Nix 15-21, 155 yards, 2 TDs
Austin Estime 5 carries, 30 yards, 1 TD
Marvin Mims Jr. 2 catches, 54 yards
Chargers
Total offense: 181 yards
Justin Herbert 12-15, 140 yards, 1 INT
Kimani Vidal 2 carries, 22 yards
Ladd McConkey 3 catches, 57 yards
- Ian Casselberry
Chargers get fair catch free kick on interference penalty
Denver's Tremon Smith is called for fair catch interference on a punt as time expired. The penalty gives the Chargers an untimed down and they choose to attempt a fair catch free kick.
Cameron Dicker boots it through for a 57-yard field goal.
A rare fair catch free kick results in a Cameron Dicker 57-yard FG for the @Chargers 🤯
It's the first free kick FG since 1976! pic.twitter.com/yb0cyPuKnR
— NFL (@NFL) December 20, 2024
That is the first free kick field goal in the NFL since 1976.
- Ian Casselberry
Interception kills Chargers' scoring chance
So much for a Chargers score before halftime. Justin Herbert's 35-yard throw is picked off at the goal line by Kris Abrams-Draine.
Rooks stepping up 👐
📺: #TNFonPrime pic.twitter.com/YP8gM1yvmQ
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 20, 2024
- Ian Casselberry
Chargers are driving before the half
Justin Herbert has completed two passes for 30 yards to Ladd McConkey, along with a 12-yard throw to Derius Davis.
The Chargers are at the Denver 27 with 1:07 remaining in the first half.
- Ian Casselberry
Chargers get a stop
The Chargers' defense finally forces a punt. Joey Bosa sacks Bo Nix for an eight-yard loss and Denver can't get a first down after that, despite a 12-yard pass from Nix to Courtland Sutton.
Bosa sacks Bo 🤷♂️#DENvsLAC on Prime Video
Also streaming on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/Ll8xbagITK
— NFL (@NFL) December 20, 2024
Chargers get the ball back on their 25 with 2:34 remaining in the first half.
- Ian Casselberry
Chargers with another 3-and-out
The Chargers needed to put a drive together to give their defense a break. But L.A. can't get a first down and has to punt.
Denver takes over at its 22-yard line after a 41-yard punt by JK Scott with five minutes remaining in the first half.
- Ian Casselberry
Should Denver's 3rd TD have been called back?
The Broncos' third touchdown should have been nullified by an ineligible man downfield penalty, according to Prime Video's Terry McAulay.
It's one thing for the refs to miss a call. It's a whole different thing for them to throw a flag for a penalty, review it, and then pick up the flag and still get it wrong. Broncos touchdown stands on this ineligible man downfield pic.twitter.com/F6QQVsQCx5
— Rate the Refs App (@Rate_the_Refs) December 20, 2024
- Ian Casselberry
Broncos 21, Chargers 10
Denver goes 70 yards in six plays for its third touchdown.
Marvin Mims Jr. has SPEED#DENvsLAC on Prime Video
Also streaming on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/QJn4Pg0QPT
— NFL (@NFL) December 20, 2024
After a 54-yard catch and run from Bo Nix to Marvin Mims Jr., the Broncos QB follows up with a six-yard TD pass to Devaughn Vele. Nix has two TD passes thus far.
Bo Nix goes to Vele for his 2nd TD pass of the night!#DENvsLAC on Prime Video
Also streaming on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/ed4PgSeVEN
— NFL (@NFL) December 20, 2024
- Ian Casselberry
Chargers get stuffed on 3rd-and-1
Denver's Zach Allen stuffs Gus Edwards for a two-yard loss on 3rd-and-1. Los Angeles has to settle for a field goal.
Cameron Dicker's 37-yard kick makes it Broncos 14, Chargers 10.
- Ian Casselberry
Chargers on the move
Do we have a shootout in the making? The Chargers open their third drive with a 27-yard catch and run from Ladd McConkey.
Ladd gettin' goin' #DENvsLAC on Prime Video
Also streaming on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/rBUZOKv7Wd
— NFL (@NFL) December 20, 2024
- Ian Casselberry
2 drives, 2 TDs for Denver
After an 18-yard reception by Courtland Sutton, Austin Estime churns out a spinning nine-yard run to give the Broncos a 1st-and-10 at the Chargers' 11-yard line.
Bo throwing darts on the run 🎯#DENvsLAC on Prime Video
Also streaming on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/CeASm4pPXC
— NFL (@NFL) December 20, 2024
Two plays later, Bo Nix rolls out to the right and connects with Michael Burton for a two-yard touchdown.
Bo to Burton for another @Broncos TD!#DENvsLAC on Prime Video
Also streaming on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/LGbaUrBkU2
— NFL (@NFL) December 20, 2024
- Ian Casselberry
Bo Nix goes downfield
Denver ends the first quarter with Bo Nix finally completing a pass down the field, hitting Devaughn Vele for 15 yards on 2nd-and-10. The Broncos begin the second quarter on the Broncos' 33.
- Ian Casselberry
Big ol' Scott Matlock
A 295-pound fullback is peak Jim Harbaugh. Scott Matlock is also a defensive tackle for the Chargers.
Scott Matlock is a 295lb fullback and he can get movin'#DENvsLAC on Prime Video
Also streaming on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/QhP7NEeAK1
— NFL (@NFL) December 20, 2024
- Ian Casselberry
Chargers tie the game at 7–7
Los Angeles answers with a touchdown, going 72 yards in eight plays finished off by a tough one-yard score by Gus Edwards.
The Gus Bus gets SIX#DENvsLAC on Prime Video
Also streaming on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/GpsqZkBaQY
— NFL (@NFL) December 20, 2024
The big play on the drive was a 33-yard run by Kimani Vidal.
Kimani Vidal giving the Chargers' run game some juice. Nice run here for the sixth-round rookie. pic.twitter.com/xPC3oPo3MB
— Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) December 20, 2024
- Ian Casselberry
Herbert throws to open Chargers' 2nd drive
Justin Herbert makes his first throw and hits big ol' fullback Scott Matlock (296 pounds!) for a 10-yard gain.
- Ian Casselberry
TOUCHDOWN, Broncos
The Chargers' Tony Jefferson is called for a questionable unnecessary roughness penalty hitting Blake Watson on the sideline after a 13-yard gain.
Half the distance to the goal line gives Denver the ball on the Chargers' 3-yard line. Austin Estime punches it in for a Broncos' touchdown.
First career TD for the rook!
📺: #TNFonPrime | @AudricEstime pic.twitter.com/Km3uBKS0TN
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 20, 2024
- Ian Casselberry
Denver keeps hammering
A seven-yard run by Blake Watson gets Denver into the Chargers' red zone.
Four Broncos' running backs have carried the ball on this drive.
Broncos have had four RBs in the game on their first drive:
Audric Estime
Javonte Williams
Marvin Mims
Blake Watson
— Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) December 20, 2024
- Ian Casselberry
Broncos' ground attack getting yards
The Broncos are running the ball effectively on their first possession. Javonte Williams rips off a 15-yard gain on 3rd-and-2 from the Denver 48.
Williams has 21 yards on his first two carries. Austin Estime added a six-yard run to begin the drive.
- Ian Casselberry
Chargers go 3-and-out on first series
Gus Edwards gained seven yards on his first two carries. But Derius Davis is stopped for a three-yard loss on 3rd-and-3 and the Chargers will punt. No throws for Justin Herbert in this first series.
Denver takes over at its 28-yard line after a 38-yard punt from JK Scott.
- Ian Casselberry
Chargers on offense first
Denver won the coin toss and chose to defer. The Chargers will take the field first on offense.
- Ian Casselberry
Jim Harbaugh meets Larry David
Only in Los Angeles? Jim Harbaugh meets Larry David. "Curb Your Enthusiasm" is over, but maybe the Chargers' social media team could film a sketch of the two arguing over David's seats at SoFi Stadium.
The stars are out in LA for #TNFonPrime
Jim Harbaugh 🤝 Larry David pic.twitter.com/34YvhmSSpa
— NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) December 20, 2024
- Ian Casselberry
What's at stake in tonight's TNF matchup
Currently, the Broncos hold the No. 6 seed in the AFC at 9–5 with the Chargers right behind them at 8–6 and the No. 7 seed.
Both teams appear to be in a comfortable position to make the playoffs. But the difference could be facing the Bills (11–3) in the wild-card round versus the Steelers (10–4).
- Ian Casselberry
Chargers won first clash with Broncos in Week 6
This is the second matchup between AFC West rivals this season. The Chargers won their first meeting in Week 6, 23–16.
Justin Herbert threw for 237 yards and a touchdown, completing 21-of-37 passes. J.K. Dobbins rushed for 96 yards and a score on 25 carries.
For the Broncos, Bo Nix completed 19-of-33 passes for 216 yards, 2 TDs and an interception. He was also Denver's leading rusher with 61 yards on six carries. Devaughn Vele caught four passes for 78 yards, while Courtland Sutton had four receptions for 53 yards and a TD.
- Ian Casselberry
Broncos-Chargers inactives, TNF Week 16
👀 our inactives for #DENvsLAC.
📰 » https://t.co/VDJqxq979k pic.twitter.com/RB1zfOidju
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 19, 2024
our inactives for #DENvsLAC
QB Easton Stick (emergency 3rd QB)
CB Cam Hart
CB Elijah Molden
LB Shaquille Quarterman
OL Brenden Jaimes
OL Jordan McFadden
TE Will Dissly
— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) December 19, 2024