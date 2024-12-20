Advertisement
Broncos vs. Chargers score, live updates: Denver looks to clinch first playoff berth since Super Bowl 50 win

The Chargers are holding on to the final AFC wild-card spot heading into Week 16

yahoo sports staff

While the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers have been heading in different directions over the past month, their destination at the end of the season (at least heading into Week 16) looks to be the same: the AFC playoff bracket.

With a win Thursday night, the Broncos — winners of four straight — can make that official, while the Chargers — losers of three of their past four — can keep their distance between the bottom of the AFC wild-card picture and the teams on the outside looking in.

L.A. limps into the Thursday Night Football Week 16 opener on the heels of a 40-17 blowout home loss to the surging Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Getting to erase that as quickly as possible could be a good opportunity for the Chargers, who come into the week two games clear of the Colts, Dolphins and Bengals for that final wild-card spot. The Broncos, who beat the Colts on Sunday in Bo Nix's three-touchdown pass, three-interception performance, found a way to get their win streak up to four and would love to carry that momentum into a late-season mini-bye with a playoff berth in hand with two games to go.

Back in Week 6, the Chargers won the teams' first matchup in Denver, 23-16. Justin Herbert threw for 237 yards and a touchdown pass in that win.

  • Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

  • Location: SoFi Stadium | Inglewood, Calif.

  • Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Live29 updates
  • Ian Casselberry

    Javonte Williams wrestles catch away from Derwin James

    Javonte Williams wins a wrestling match with Derwin James for the ball on a one-yard pass from Bo Nix.

    It initially appeared that James had the interception, but Williams had the ball after the scuffle was over.

  • Ian Casselberry

    TOUCHDOWN: Broncos 24, Chargers 19

    After Justin Herbert is sacked for a 10-yard loss by Dondrea Tillman, the Chargers' drive appears to be stalled.

    Yet two plays later, Justin Strnad is called for an unnecessary roughness penalty, hitting Herbert after he gives himself up for a slide. The penalty moves Los Angeles to the Denver 5-yard line.

    Gus Edwards then scores on a five-yard TD run. The Chargers go for a 2-point conversion, but Herbert can't get into the end zone.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Chargers on the move

    Justin Herbert gains 18 yards on a scramble up the middle. He follows that up with a 10-yard pass to Tucker Fisk and 19-yard throw to Stone Smartt.

    Los Angeles has 1st-and-10 at the Broncos' 15.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Field goal: Broncos 24, Chargers 13

    It wasn't as exciting or historic as Cameron Dicker's fair catch free kick field goal, but Denver's Wil Lutz nailed a 41-yard kick to end the Broncos' first possession of the second half.

    Denver converted a fourth down earlier in the drive with a five-yard pass from Bo Nix to Courtland Sutton on 4th-and-2. But the Broncos couldn't get another first down after that and they settled for a field goal.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Broncos begin 2nd half on offense

    Denver gets the ball to begin the second half after winning the opening coin toss and deferring.

    Bo Nix hits Troy Franklin for an 18-yard gain on 3rd-and-1 from the Broncos' 39.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Halftime: Broncos 21, Chargers 13

    Cameron Dicker's 57-yard free kick field goal makes it a 21–13 game at halftime.

    Broncos

    Total offense: 236 yards
    Bo Nix 15-21, 155 yards, 2 TDs
    Austin Estime 5 carries, 30 yards, 1 TD
    Marvin Mims Jr. 2 catches, 54 yards

    Chargers

    Total offense: 181 yards
    Justin Herbert 12-15, 140 yards, 1 INT
    Kimani Vidal 2 carries, 22 yards
    Ladd McConkey 3 catches, 57 yards

  • Ian Casselberry

    Chargers get fair catch free kick on interference penalty

    Denver's Tremon Smith is called for fair catch interference on a punt as time expired. The penalty gives the Chargers an untimed down and they choose to attempt a fair catch free kick.

    Cameron Dicker boots it through for a 57-yard field goal.

    That is the first free kick field goal in the NFL since 1976.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Interception kills Chargers' scoring chance

    So much for a Chargers score before halftime. Justin Herbert's 35-yard throw is picked off at the goal line by Kris Abrams-Draine.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Chargers are driving before the half

    Justin Herbert has completed two passes for 30 yards to Ladd McConkey, along with a 12-yard throw to Derius Davis.

    The Chargers are at the Denver 27 with 1:07 remaining in the first half.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Chargers get a stop

    The Chargers' defense finally forces a punt. Joey Bosa sacks Bo Nix for an eight-yard loss and Denver can't get a first down after that, despite a 12-yard pass from Nix to Courtland Sutton.

    Chargers get the ball back on their 25 with 2:34 remaining in the first half.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Chargers with another 3-and-out

    The Chargers needed to put a drive together to give their defense a break. But L.A. can't get a first down and has to punt.

    Denver takes over at its 22-yard line after a 41-yard punt by JK Scott with five minutes remaining in the first half.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Should Denver's 3rd TD have been called back?

    The Broncos' third touchdown should have been nullified by an ineligible man downfield penalty, according to Prime Video's Terry McAulay.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Broncos 21, Chargers 10

    Denver goes 70 yards in six plays for its third touchdown.

    After a 54-yard catch and run from Bo Nix to Marvin Mims Jr., the Broncos QB follows up with a six-yard TD pass to Devaughn Vele. Nix has two TD passes thus far.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Chargers get stuffed on 3rd-and-1

    Denver's Zach Allen stuffs Gus Edwards for a two-yard loss on 3rd-and-1. Los Angeles has to settle for a field goal.

    Cameron Dicker's 37-yard kick makes it Broncos 14, Chargers 10.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Chargers on the move

    Do we have a shootout in the making? The Chargers open their third drive with a 27-yard catch and run from Ladd McConkey.

  • Ian Casselberry

    2 drives, 2 TDs for Denver

    After an 18-yard reception by Courtland Sutton, Austin Estime churns out a spinning nine-yard run to give the Broncos a 1st-and-10 at the Chargers' 11-yard line.

    Two plays later, Bo Nix rolls out to the right and connects with Michael Burton for a two-yard touchdown.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Bo Nix goes downfield

    Denver ends the first quarter with Bo Nix finally completing a pass down the field, hitting Devaughn Vele for 15 yards on 2nd-and-10. The Broncos begin the second quarter on the Broncos' 33.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Big ol' Scott Matlock

    A 295-pound fullback is peak Jim Harbaugh. Scott Matlock is also a defensive tackle for the Chargers.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Chargers tie the game at 7–7

    Los Angeles answers with a touchdown, going 72 yards in eight plays finished off by a tough one-yard score by Gus Edwards.

    The big play on the drive was a 33-yard run by Kimani Vidal.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Herbert throws to open Chargers' 2nd drive

    Justin Herbert makes his first throw and hits big ol' fullback Scott Matlock (296 pounds!) for a 10-yard gain.

  • Ian Casselberry

    TOUCHDOWN, Broncos

    The Chargers' Tony Jefferson is called for a questionable unnecessary roughness penalty hitting Blake Watson on the sideline after a 13-yard gain.

    Half the distance to the goal line gives Denver the ball on the Chargers' 3-yard line. Austin Estime punches it in for a Broncos' touchdown.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Denver keeps hammering

    A seven-yard run by Blake Watson gets Denver into the Chargers' red zone.

    Four Broncos' running backs have carried the ball on this drive.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Broncos' ground attack getting yards

    The Broncos are running the ball effectively on their first possession. Javonte Williams rips off a 15-yard gain on 3rd-and-2 from the Denver 48.

    Williams has 21 yards on his first two carries. Austin Estime added a six-yard run to begin the drive.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Chargers go 3-and-out on first series

    Gus Edwards gained seven yards on his first two carries. But Derius Davis is stopped for a three-yard loss on 3rd-and-3 and the Chargers will punt. No throws for Justin Herbert in this first series.

    Denver takes over at its 28-yard line after a 38-yard punt from JK Scott.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Chargers on offense first

    Denver won the coin toss and chose to defer. The Chargers will take the field first on offense.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Jim Harbaugh meets Larry David

    Only in Los Angeles? Jim Harbaugh meets Larry David. "Curb Your Enthusiasm" is over, but maybe the Chargers' social media team could film a sketch of the two arguing over David's seats at SoFi Stadium.

  • Ian Casselberry

    What's at stake in tonight's TNF matchup

    Currently, the Broncos hold the No. 6 seed in the AFC at 9–5 with the Chargers right behind them at 8–6 and the No. 7 seed.

    Both teams appear to be in a comfortable position to make the playoffs. But the difference could be facing the Bills (11–3) in the wild-card round versus the Steelers (10–4).

  • Ian Casselberry

    Chargers won first clash with Broncos in Week 6

    This is the second matchup between AFC West rivals this season. The Chargers won their first meeting in Week 6, 23–16.

    Justin Herbert threw for 237 yards and a touchdown, completing 21-of-37 passes. J.K. Dobbins rushed for 96 yards and a score on 25 carries.

    For the Broncos, Bo Nix completed 19-of-33 passes for 216 yards, 2 TDs and an interception. He was also Denver's leading rusher with 61 yards on six carries. Devaughn Vele caught four passes for 78 yards, while Courtland Sutton had four receptions for 53 yards and a TD.

  • Ian Casselberry

    Broncos-Chargers inactives, TNF Week 16