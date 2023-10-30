The Broncos used a WWE meme to celebrate ending losing streak against Chiefs

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes played his 88th regular-season game on Sunday, and it marked the end of a number of remarkable stats.

For starters, the Chiefs’ 24-9 loss to the Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High was Mahomes’ first road loss against an AFC West opponent, an absurd stretch of 16 straight victories.

Sunday’s defeat also ended Kansas City’s 16-game winning streak against Denver. It was the Broncos’ first win over the Chiefs since the 2015 season when Peyton Manning was Denver’s quarterback.

The Broncos were excited about finally defeating the Chiefs, and they shared a meme to celebrate on X (formerly Twitter). It was of WWE star Brock Lesnar defeating the Undertaker at Wrestlemania. That ended the Undertaker’s winning streak at Wrestlemania.

Denver’s social-media team put the Chiefs logo on the Undertaker and the Broncos’ on Lesnar. In the audience, you can see a fan wearing a Wes Welker Broncos jersey.

What do you think? Funny or nah?