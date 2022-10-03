Broncos starter Javonte Williams will reportedly miss the rest of the 2022 season with torn ACL

Things aren't going to get much better for the punchless Denver Broncos offense. Starting running back Javonte Williams will reportedly miss the rest of the season due to a torn ACL, according to multiple reports.

Williams may have also torn his LCL and posterior lateral corner, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Not only does #Broncos RB Javonte Williams have a torn ACL, but the MRI revealed a a torn LCL and posterior lateral corner, sources say. A significant injury and a long road back. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 3, 2022

Williams sustained the injury during the team's Week 4 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Williams left the game and was quickly ruled out of the contest, which is never a good sign. That was proved accurate Monday, as Williams will now miss the rest of the year.

Despite splitting time with Melvin Gordon last season, Williams emerged as a talented runner who looked poised to post an even better season as a sophomore. The Broncos leaned on Williams more to open the 2022 NFL season. He carried the ball 47 times for 207 yards and caught 16 passes for 76 yards. Williams did not score a touchdown before sustaining the injury.

