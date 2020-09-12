Broncos sign K Brandon McManus to four-year, $17.2 million extension

Brandon McManus will be sticking around in Denver.

The Denver Broncos announced Friday they had agreed to terms on a four-year extension with their kicker. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the contract is worth up to $17.2 million, with $9.5 million guaranteed.

Broncos are giving kicker Brandon McManus a four-year, $17.2 million extension, including $9.5 million fully guaranteed, @rosenhaussports tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 12, 2020

McManus was previously slated to hit free agency after this season, but is now locked down until 2024.

Broncos’ McManus now near the top of kicker salaries

Brandon McManus is getting a raise. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) More

The contract puts McManus in the top 5 of kickers in average annual value, according to OverTheCap’s numbers. The only kickers ahead of McManus’ $4.3 million per year are Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens ($5 million), Robbie Gould of the San Francisco 49ers ($4.75 million) and Ka’imi Fairbairn of the Houston Texans ($4.41 million).

McManus first landed with the Broncos back in 2014 after signing with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent, then playing four preseason games for the New York Giants. The Giants traded him to Denver after the Broncos’ Matt Prater was suspended for a substance abuse violation, then stuck with the team after being waived once in the season.

In his six-year career, McManus has brought the most crucial of traits to Denver’s kicker position: dependability. The Temple product has made 89-of-93 field goals inside the 40-yard line in his career and 195-of-198 extra points. He’s also been effective from long distance, once making a 56-yarder and 57-yarder in a single game.

McManus is one of two Broncos players still left from their Super Bowl champion team in 2016, alongside Von Miller. Overall, he has hit 81.5 percent of his career field goal attempts.

