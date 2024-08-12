Broncos' rookie QB Bo Nix leads three scoring drives in 34-30 win over Colts

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rookie quarterback Bo Nix threw one touchdown pass and took Denver on long scoring marches to close the first half and open the second half Sunday as the Broncos picked up a 34-30 victory at Indianapolis in their preseason opener.

Nix, the No. 12 overall draft pick in April, was 15 of 21 for 125 yards while rushing three times for 17 yards before departing midway through the third quarter and being replaced by former New York Jets starter Zach Wilson.

Veteran Jarrett Stidham started the game and finished 4 of 7 with 57 yards and one interception.

But in his first NFL game, Nix may have taken the lead in the battle for Denver’s starting job.

He certainly was the most efficient of the three and proved the difference playing mostly against Indy’s backup defense.

For the Colts, it was all about seeing second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson and 2021 NFL rushing champ Jonathan Taylor in the same backfield after injuries limited the duo to just two snaps all of last season.

They played just two series and didn’t get much done. Richardson finished 2 of 4 with 25 yards and ran once for 1 yard in his first action since suffering a season-ending injury to his throwing shoulder last October. Taylor had two carries for 4 yards.

RAMS 13, COWBOYS 12

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Stetson Bennett rebounded from a four-interception afternoon and threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Miller Forristall with 4 seconds remaining as Los Angeles rallied for a victory over Dallas in the preseason opener for both teams.

Bennett led the Rams on a 13-play, 70-yard drive, including his sidearm throw to Forristall on fourth-and-goal from the Dallas 6-yard line. Los Angeles’ day looked to be over when it appeared Bennett threw his fifth pick on the last play before the two-minute warning, but it was negated when Dallas was called for holding.

Bennett went the distance at quarterback and was 24 of 38 for 224 yards with a touchdown and four interceptions. Rookie Joshua Karty had a pair of field goals for the Rams.

Bennett, who led the University of Georgia to two national titles, was drafted by the Rams in the fourth round last year. He was not with the team during the regular season as he addressed his mental health.

Trey Lance passed for 188 yards in his first game for Dallas, and the Cowboys got four field goals from Brandon Aubrey.

Lance was the third overall pick by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2021 draft and appeared in eight games, including four starts, during his first two seasons. He was traded to the Cowboys last season on Aug. 26 for a fourth-round pick but was inactive for every game.

Lance came in for the second series and played the rest of the game. He completed 25 of 41 passes and directed three scoring drives.

