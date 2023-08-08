Broncos QB Russell Wilson, singer Ciara expecting third child

A new member of Broncos country is on the way.

Singer Ciara and Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson announced Tuesday they are expecting another child together. The couple revealed the pregnancy in an Instagram video during which the "How We Roll" singer showed off her baby bump by the pool, with Wilson filming.

"You look at me like that again, we make another kid…You my heart I’m your rib," Ciara wrote, referring to the song lyrics in "How We Roll." Wilson wrote "That’s just 'How We Roll.'"

Wilson, 34, and Ciara, 37, will be expecting their third child, as the new baby will join 3-year-old son, Win, and 6-year-old daughter, Sienna Princess. Ciara also has a 9-year-old son, Future Zahir, with rapper Future.

The Broncos quarterback will be entering his second season in Denver, and will play his first game with new coach Sean Payton on Friday against the Arizona Cardinals in preseason action. The Broncos open the regular season at home against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 10.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Broncos' Russell Wilson, singer Ciara expecting third child