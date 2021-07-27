Broncos in no hurry to settle on starting quarterback

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Von Miller insists he's not worried about the Denver Broncos' quarterback clash dragging on and on.

With Aaron Rodgers reporting to Packers camp Tuesday after an offseason of discontent, the Broncos' QB competition remains one between incumbent Drew Lock and veteran Teddy Bridgewater.

While Broncos fans and coaches may want a quick resolution, Miller said he's OK with the jockeying continuing for a while.

“There's been so much buzz about that position and other quarterbacks around the league — Will we do this? Will we do that? But honestly I'm so comfortable with those guys. I'm comfortable with Drew. I'm comfortable with Teddy," Miller said Tuesday when veterans reported to training camp.

“It really doesn't matter to me. I think we can go out and win with both of those guys,” Miller added.

He said the offense is loaded with Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Albert Okwuegbunam, Noah Fant, Melvin Gordon and Garett Bolles.

So, “whatever quarterback we roll out there with, I feel comfortable with them being able to lead that offense,” Miller said. “I can go out there and lead that offense, you know? We've got all types of weapons on offense. It'll be exciting to see.”

Fangio said he's not sure when that will be, although “ideally you'd like to come to that decision sooner rather than later."

“But we're going to let the decision be made for us, hopefully. And whenever that happens, it happens,” Fangio said.

“If it's so close that we can't make a call and it stretches into the first week of preparation (for the season opener), then I'll probably be playing games with you all week, that first game week as to who the starter is,” Fangio cracked.

“But we're like everybody else. We want it to define itself quickly — sooner rather than later — but we're going to let the process play itself out.”

Wide receiver Courtland Sutton, who's returning from a torn ACL, said he's eager to catch passes from both quarterbacks in camp and like Miller is in no hurry to see which one emerges as the winner.

Story continues

“I see a lot of promise in both dudes, and I think competition brings out the best in everybody,” Sutton said.

He added that there's plenty of time before the Sept. 12 season opener at the Meadowlands against the Giants to know who's going to be lining up under center.

“As of right now those dudes are in a very tight quarterback battle and I think it's important for us as an offense to rally around those guys until they decide to name a starter," Sutton said.

And whenever that decision finally comes down, Sutton said, “we'll rally behind them and go out there and win some games."

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Arnie Stapleton, The Associated Press