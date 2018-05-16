Broncos’ John Elway deposed in Colin Kaepernick collusion case

Broncos general manager John Elway is the latest NFL executive to be deposed in connection to Colin Kaepernick's collusion case against the NFL, according to 9NEWS.

Elway answered questions for an hour at Broncos headquarters on Tuesday as the former 49ers quarterback grievance continues. Kaepernick and lawyers representing the league and the players union attended the deposition as well.

Kaepernick was also seen at Denver International Airport, according to Denver7.

The Broncos had interest in Kaepernick as Elway tried to work out a trade in the offseason leading up to the 2016 season, however, the two couldn't reach an agreement. Kaepernick turned down the deal because he wouldn't accept a pay cut. Elway went on to take Paxton Lynch in the first round of the 2016 draft.

Kaepernick's collusion case claims that he has been unable to find a job with the NFL and has been blackballed by NFL owners as a result of kneeling during the national anthem as a form of social protests.

Elway joins a list of NFL figures who have been deposed in the case that reportedly includes Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and GM John Schneider, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, league executive VP Troy Vincent, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Texans owner Bob McNair, Ravens coach John Harbaugh and GM Ozzie Newsome.