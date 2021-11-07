Broncos have punt blocked but keep ball following bizarre Cowboys touch

Everything has been going the Denver Broncos' way in Week 9. Including a punt play you don't see every day.

Leading 16-0 against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, the Broncos appeared to be facing their first big adversity of the day when the Cowboys blocked a punt with Denver backed way up in its own end of the field.

Sam Martin's punt was blocked by Dallas' Malik Turner on 4th and. 14. Then Denver's Jonas Griffith grabbed the ball and advanced it a few yards. It was well short of a first down, and it appeared to be Dallas' ball at the Denver 19-yard line.

The problem? A Cowboys player touched the blocked punt just a hair past the line of scrimmage before it ended up in the hands of Griffith. That essentially ended up as a muffed punt return, believe it or not.

Cowboys block the punt, Broncos recover as it was caught past the line of scrimmage and keep the ball, 1st and 10 Broncos. wild#DALvsDEN pic.twitter.com/zP2DslJoDI — Ted Buddy 🏀🏈 (@TedBuddy8) November 7, 2021

The result? Denver kept the ball. Amazing.

And it was a huge play. Not only did it take Dallas out of a clear scoring chance, but the Broncos drove all the way downfield and converted a field goal to make it 19-0 and a three-score lead.

If this was blackjack, it would be like hitting on 20 and receiving an ace — we'd subsequently recommend the player leave the table immediately. They wouldn't get a better break than that.

But it's football, so the Broncos can't just walk away from their big winnings before game's end.