Broncos, FanDuel announce first NFL team betting partnership

The Denver Broncos announced a multi-year agreement with FanDuel on Monday to make the company "an official sports betting partner and an official daily fantasy partner" of the team.





The partnership is the first of its kind between an NFL team and a betting organization, another benchmark reached amid the continued legalization of sports betting around the country.

Scroll to continue with content Ad





Colorado made sports betting legal in November, and the league announced in February that franchises could sign betting partnerships with sportsbooks.





"FanDuel has built a strong reputation as a premier gaming destination for sports fans," Broncos chief commercial officer Mac Freeman said in a statement. "The ways they smartly reach people through engaging and entertaining content is in line with the Broncos' innovative thinking when connecting with our fans.





"With FanDuel's successful launch into Colorado earlier in May, we believe Broncos fans will enjoy FanDuel's trusted mobile sports betting and daily fantasy platforms."





FanDuel Group CMO Mike Raffensperger added in a statement, "With the NFL season just around the corner, partnering with an innovative organization like the Denver Broncos allows us to offer engaging fan experiences both inside and outside the stadium and access to unique betting promotions and content."





--Field Level Media