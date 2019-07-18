Broncos’ Drew Lock avoids holdout, signs rookie contract

Drew Lock will be in attendance when the Broncos begin training camp.

The 22-year-old quarterback has signed his rookie contract with Denver, the team announced Thursday.

The Broncos have now signed all six of their draft picks from this year.

The Broncos selected Lock in the second round of the 2019 draft. Negotiations between the signal-caller and the team stalled earlier this week because he was seeking a "quarterback premium," which would have paid him more than his slot value, according to an earlier report from 9News.com.

Lock was reportedly considering a holdout, but he agreed to terms with Denver less than a day before the team was set to open training camp. The deal Lock inked with Denver does not include the premium, according to NFL.com.

Lock completed 62.9 percent of his passes and threw for 28 touchdowns, along with eight interceptions, as a senior with Missouri. He’s expected to back up Joe Flacco — who the Broncos acquired in a trade with the Ravens in the offseason — as a rookie.

"(Quarterback) is a hard position to fill," Denver president of football operations John Elway said Wednesday, via ESPN. "We tried to shake all these trees around here the last four years and the quarterbacks didn't fall out. So, it's difficult. We've taken a lot of shots, we've tried a lot of different situations. ... Hopefully with Joe we've got it solidified with Drew (Lock) working under him."

Denver also has quarterbacks Kevin Hogan and Brett Rypien on its roster, but Elway said there will not be a competition for the starting spot.

"When the football team has confidence with the guy at that position, it makes your football team better," Elway said. "Joe proved, he showed everybody on our football team he's that guy. Our team responded to him well. ... He's ready to take that spot over."

The Broncos finished 2018 with a 6-10 record and missed the playoffs for a third straight season. They fired Vance Joseph in late December and hired Vic Fangio to replace him.



