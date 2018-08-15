Broncos defensive end Adam Gotsis will not be charged in rape case

Denver Broncos defensive end Adam Gotsis will not be charged over an alleged sexual assault that took place five years ago while he was a student at Georgia Tech, prosecutors in Atlanta announced on Wednesday. (Associated Press)

The Fulton County District Attorney’s office dropped a rape case against Denver Broncos defensive end Adam Gotsis on Wednesday.

Gotsis turned himself in March 7 to the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta after a warrant was issued for his arrest on a strong-arm rape (by physical force) charge. He was released the same day on $50,000 bond.

Gotsis was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in 2013 when he was a student at Georgia Tech. According to the initial police report, the victim alleged that she met Gotsis through a mutual friend and then attended a party with him. After the party, Gotsis “took her home where he raped her,” according to the report.

The woman, now 30 years old, reported the incident on Feb. 1, 2018.

“After careful and thorough investigation, The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office has decided not to proceed with the case against Mr. Adam Gotsis,” Fulton County District Attorney Paul L. Howard Jr. said in a statement. “My office understands the sensitivity and significance of these investigations, but the evidence presented does not warrant any further action in this case.”

The Melbourne, Australia, native has denied the allegations from the beginning. He was never formally charged, and attended Denver’s offseason programs and training camp. He does remain subject to potential NFL discipline.

The 25-year-old, who played at Georgia Tech from 2013-15, was picked up by the Broncos in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft. He started in 13 games for Denver last season, and recorded 28 tackles and two sacks.

