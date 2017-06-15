Broncos D-lineman Adam Gotsis undergoes knee surgery

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) -- Adam Gotsis underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee Thursday, and Broncos coach Vance Joseph said he expects the rising second-year defensive lineman to be back by the first week of training camp.

''It's a really minor thing. It's a scope,'' Joseph said. ''It's probably an injury that if it had happened in the regular season he'd probably play in a couple of weeks. But we're going to take our time with this because we've got five weeks to get him healed up and get him ready for camp.''

The coaching staff and GM John Elway have heaped praise on Gotsis this offseason following a rookie campaign that was hampered by his recovery from a torn left ACL while at Georgia Tech.

---

