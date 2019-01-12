Broncos among teams interested in Steelers WR Antonio Brown, report says

It remains uncertain if Antonio Brown will have a future in Pittsburgh, but if the Steelers look to deal the seven-time Pro Bowl receiver there are plenty of teams willing to throw their hat in the ring.

According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, teams interested in Brown include the Colts, Jets, 49ers and Broncos, who could lead the charge. Rapoport also noted the asking price is believed to be a second-round pick and more as the Steelers are not just listening to offers, but seeking them.

From @NFLGameDay: The #Steelers are going to get trade offers for Antonio Brown, and rival GMs predict they'll be able to at least get a 2nd rounder. The #Broncos are expected to be one of many teams interested. pic.twitter.com/Hz16So8pwV — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 12, 2019

This report comes just days after Steelers president Art Rooney II said: "We’ll look at all the options. We’re not going to release him, that’s not on the table. But I will say all other options are on the table."

Brown did not play the team's season finale, which saw Pittsburgh miss out on the playoffs despite a 16-13 win over Cincinnati. It was the Steelers' first time missing the postseason in five years.



