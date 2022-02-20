A Bronco Driver Got Arrested for Doing Donuts in an MLB Ballpark

Photo credit: San Diego Union-Tribune / YouTube

Major League Baseball is in the middle of a lockout that is threatening to cancel the 2022 season. While that may be terrible news for baseball fans, it presents a huge opportunity if you are a Ford Bronco owner living near a ballpark with nowhere else to go off-road. One San Diego driver found themselves in that situation, and, for some reason, decided that their best option was to take their truck onto the field at downtown Petco Park.

According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, that dream was short-lived. While the Bronco driver got onto the outfield and ripped enough donuts to leave a significant mark in the dirt behind him, park grounds crew quickly caught on to them. Crews walking around nearby mobilized quickly and blocked his exit with a forklift before the driver could realize they had been caught. An eyewitness account from someone in a nearby office building with a view of the stadium claims that the grounds crew then surrounded the truck, leading the driver to come out calmly and surrender his position in deep left field.

When police arrived later, they reportedly arrested the driver on felony vandalism. Even if this lockout ends and the baseball season starts on time, park grounds crews still have a few weeks to repair the dirt outfield before baseball would be played in Spring.

The Padres roster could use a power hitting left fielder, but baseball rules most likely consider a new Bronco to be illegal equipment.

Via the Drive.

You Might Also Like