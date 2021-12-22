Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Declares Special Year End Distribution

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: BDIV) As of November 30, 2021, Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (the “ETF”) has generated a year-to-date return of 17.0%(1) and estimates that it will generate capital gains of approximately $0.23 per unit in excess of its previously announced distributions for the year ended December 31, 2021. As a result, the ETF announces a special distribution estimated to be $0.23 per unit to unitholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2021 that will be automatically reinvested in additional units. Immediately following issuance, the units of the ETF will be automatically consolidated and as a result, unitholders will hold the same number of units after the distribution as they held before it. The estimated amount of $0.23 per unit of automatic reinvestment may change depending on any other transactions occurring before year end and the actual income for the year as finally determined. The adjusted cost base of a holder’s units will be increased by the amount of the distribution reinvested in units as of December 31, 2021.



Founded in 2000, Brompton is an experienced investment fund manager with income focused investment solutions including exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other TSX traded investment funds. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton’s investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.



(1) Annual Compound Returns to November 30, 2021

YTD

1-year

3-year Incep.

(Oct. 17/18) BDIV 17.0% 20.4% 9.9% 9.3%

Returns are for the periods ended November 30, 2021 and are unaudited. The table above shows the past performance of the ETF. Past performance does not necessarily indicate how the ETF will perform in the future. The information shown is based on Net Asset Value per unit and assumes that distributions made by the ETF on its units in the period shown were reinvested at Net Asset Value per unit in additional units of the ETF. The table above table shows the ETF’s compound return for each period indicated.

