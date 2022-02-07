Brompton Announces the Launch of USD Units of Brompton Flaherty & Crumrine Enhanced Investment Grade Preferred ETF

TORONTO, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: BEPR, BEPR.U) Brompton Funds Limited is pleased to announce that Brompton Flaherty & Crumrine Enhanced Investment Grade Preferred ETF (the “ETF”) has launched U.S. dollar denominated units (“USD Units”) which will commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange today. Purchases and sales of USD Units, along with distributions, will be made in U.S. dollars. Any foreign currency exposure allocable to the portion of the ETF’s portfolio allocable to the USD Units will not be hedged back to the Canadian dollar.

About Brompton Funds

