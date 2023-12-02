Bromley 1-0 Rochdale

Olufela Olomola struck a late winner as high-flying Bromley edged a narrow 1-0 National League victory at home to Rochdale.

Devante Rodney came close on the half-hour mark for the Dale but goalkeeper Grant Smith saved.

Deji Elerewe then had a chance for the hosts, having his headed effort saved.

Rodney had chances early in the second half but Smith made two good saves before Ryan East blasted an effort wide.

Bromley finally found the breakthrough in the 80th minute when Olomola fired the ball into the top corner.

They nearly had a second when Louie Moulden saved from Michael Cheek but the Ravens hung on to sit eight points off league leaders Chesterfield.

Report supplied by PA Media.