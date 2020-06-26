Broker Revenue Forecasts For ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS) Are Surging Higher

Celebrations may be in order for ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS) shareholders, with the covering analyst delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. The consensus estimated revenue numbers rose, with their view now clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects.

Following the latest upgrade, the current consensus, from the sole analyst covering ULS Technology, is for revenues of UK£20m in 2021, which would reflect a sizeable 29% reduction in ULS Technology's sales over the past 12 months. Before the latest update, the analyst was foreseeing UK£16m of revenue in 2021. It looks like there's been a clear increase in optimism around ULS Technology, given the considerable lift to revenue forecasts.

AIM:ULS Earnings and Revenue Growth June 26th 2020

Additionally, the consensus price target for ULS Technology increased 25% to UK£0.75, showing a clear increase in optimism from the analyst involved.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the ULS Technology's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 29% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 12% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 13% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that ULS Technology's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that the analyst lifted their revenue estimates for this year. They also expect company revenue to perform worse than the wider market. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analyst apparently feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving. Given that the analyst appears to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at ULS Technology.

