Broker Revenue Forecasts For Fugro N.V. (AMS:FUR) Are Surging Higher

Shareholders in Fugro N.V. (AMS:FUR) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The consensus estimated revenue numbers rose, with their view now clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects.

Following the upgrade, the latest consensus from Fugro's two analysts is for revenues of €2.5b in 2023, which would reflect a huge 43% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Prior to the latest estimates, the analysts were forecasting revenues of €2.1b in 2023. It looks like there's been a clear increase in optimism around Fugro, given the substantial gain in revenue forecasts.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Fugro's past performance and to peers in the same industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Fugro's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 43% annualised growth to the end of 2023 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 0.7% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 2.7% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Fugro is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The highlight for us was that analysts increased their revenue forecasts for Fugro this year. Analysts also expect revenues to grow faster than the wider market. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to this year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at Fugro.

Hungry for more information? At least one of Fugro's two analysts has provided estimates out to 2025, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

