Broker Revenue Forecasts For Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI) Are Surging Higher

Shareholders in Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The revenue forecast for this year has experienced a facelift, with the analysts now much more optimistic on its sales pipeline.

Following the upgrade, the current consensus from Exscientia's four analysts is for revenues of UK£32m in 2023 which - if met - would reflect a huge 45% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Before the latest update, the analysts were foreseeing UK£26m of revenue in 2023. The consensus has definitely become more optimistic, showing a great increase in revenue forecasts.

We'd point out that there was no major changes to their price target of UK£11.50, suggesting the latest estimates were not enough to shift their view on the value of the business. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Exscientia at UK£13.35 per share, while the most bearish prices it at UK£9.43. This shows there is still some diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Exscientia's past performance and to peers in the same industry. For example, we noticed that Exscientia's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 111% growth to the end of 2023 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 39% a year over the past year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 15% per year. So it looks like Exscientia is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The highlight for us was that analysts increased their revenue forecasts for Exscientia this year. The analysts also expect revenues to grow faster than the wider market. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at Exscientia.

