Broker Revenue Forecasts For Capital Power Corporation (TSE:CPX) Are Surging Higher

Capital Power Corporation (TSE:CPX) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to next year's forecasts. The analysts have sharply increased their revenue numbers, with a view that Capital Power will make substantially more sales than they'd previously expected.

After the upgrade, the consensus from Capital Power's six analysts is for revenues of CA$2.5b in 2024, which would reflect a concerning 38% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Prior to the latest estimates, the analysts were forecasting revenues of CA$2.3b in 2024. It looks like there's been a clear increase in sentiment after the latest consensus updates, given the small increase to revenue estimates.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 32% by the end of 2024. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 21% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 3.4% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Capital Power is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The highlight for us was that analysts increased their revenue forecasts for Capital Power next year. They also expect company revenue to perform worse than the wider market. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to next year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at Capital Power.

Analysts are clearly in love with Capital Power at the moment, but before diving in - you should be aware that we've identified some warning flags with the business, such as a weak balance sheet. You can learn more, and discover the 2 other flags we've identified, for free on our platform here.

Another thing to consider is whether management and directors have been buying or selling stock recently. We provide an overview of all open market stock trades for the last twelve months on our platform, here.

