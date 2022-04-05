Broken sprinkler causes evacuation at UK dormitory. More than 50 students displaced

A broken sprinkler head inside a dorm room in Holmes Hall at the University of Kentucky Monday evening caused dozens of students to be displaced and left multiple rooms damaged, a UK spokesperson confirmed Tuesday.

The incident happened shortly before 8 p.m. Monday, according to Jay Blanton, a UK spokesperson. Blanton said the entire residence hall was evacuated per the school’s safety procedures.

About 55 students were not able to return to their rooms as a result of the damage, Blanton said. Ten of those students moved into temporary housing. The others will now stay with friends and family, Blanton said.

The other approximate 520 students were able to return to their room once fire and facility officials deemed the building safe to return.

“We will continue to offer temporary housing in another residence hall, if they need it, while we are cleaning and repairing any damage, Blanton said.

Blanton estimated it will be a few days before necessary repairs and cleaning are completed.

“We apologize for this inconvenience,” Blanton said. “We are working as quickly as possible to return students, who were impacted, to their rooms as quickly as possible.”