Broken Flames Teams With Producer Lucas A. Ferrara to Launch Film Fund For Writers at Cannes (EXCLUSIVE)

The U.K.’s Broken Flames Prods. has entered into a partnership with producer Lucas A. Ferrara to form a new film fund for writers, it was revealed at Cannes on Friday.

The fund will provide an opportunity for emerging writers to get their projects financed and produced, with the winner also receiving a monetary stipend. Writers may submit original previously unproduced scripts of up to 15 pages, which have a mental health focus. The winner will have their film made by the team at Broken Flames Prods.

More from Variety

Lucas A. Ferrara, a New York based attorney, has produced over 100 features and shorts, including the upcoming “Find the Light,” starring George MacKay (“1917”), and “Pragma,” starring Phil Dunster (“Ted Lasso”). Ferrara has also produced three of Broken Flames’ projects, “Self-Charm,” starring BAFTA winner Bukky Bakray (“Rocks”), “Why Wouldn’t I Be?,” starring Harry Collett (“Doolittle”) and Elizabeth Berrington (“The Nevers”) and “Better Get Better” starring Elisha Applebaum (“Fate: The Winx Saga”).

Founded by Ella Greenwood, Broken Flames focuses on mental health-based projects, including “Smudged Smile,” which stars Mia Mckenna-Bruce (“Get Even”), and is the first in a mental health anthology series created by Greenwood.

Greenwood and Maya Bartley O’Dea of Broken Flames will serve as fund directors of the fund and will select a shortlist of 10 scripts to be reviewed by a committee of industry professionals. Each of the 10 will receive £10,000 ($14,000). The committee will then choose the final five projects to be pitched to Ferrara, who will make the final selection.

“The pandemic has adversely impacted the arts in unprecedented ways, with many creatives denied meaningful opportunities to have their voices heard, and constructive messages realized,” said Ferrara. “I am honored to be partnering with Ella, and the team at Broken Flames Prods., to help correct that imbalance.”

Story continues

“Lucas is a wonderful supporter of the independent film business and has helped bring to life many projects including some of my own,” said Greenwood. “With this new fund, we can’t wait to find some really special writers and a great new project for all of us to be able to support.”

Submissions to the fund will be accepted from July 20 and will close a month later.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.