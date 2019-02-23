Brody Stevens' death brings reactions from baseball people who knew comedian/actor

Brody Stevens earned fame as a comedian and actor, but before he hit the standup circuit he was Steven Brody, pitcher, Arizona State.

He kept baseball in his life — which ended Friday in a reported suicide at age 48 — after switching to entertainment, and he used his diamond experiences to aid his performance.

"I think there is an overlap there, for sure. There is a body-language reading that needs to be done when you pitch. You look at the hitter’s eyes, or how they react to a certain pitch, and it’s a similar thing with an audience. It could be how are they sitting. How are they laughing? There are a lot of variables," he told the Arizona Republic in 2015.

Stevens made friendships during his career with a number of baseball people — many of them had ties to his favorite team, the Cubs. Some of those people posted remembrances on social media after learning of his death:

I will never forget the time spent with Brody Stevens during my time in Chicago thx to Mike Borzello. Every conversation was memorable, he loved baseball, and watching him throw a bullpen during an early spring morning will always be a highlight for me.. — Jake Arrieta (@JArrieta34) February 23, 2019

One of my best friends is gone, @BrodyismeFriend i love you man. He always took the time to talk to me about baseball, comedy and life. A true friend. — dan haren (@ithrow88) February 23, 2019

My college teammate, roommate, fellow @Cubs fan and, most importantly, my friend, killed himself today. Depression is real, and it is awful.



Rest well. Your pain is gone @BrodyismeFriend https://t.co/MbyjkDS9NB



— Jim Henderson (@CubsLeg) February 22, 2019

“Grab some wine, I’ll grab a box of cereal and let’s take a pic. It’ll be funny” @BrodyismeFriend He was great at making people laugh and loved to talk about baseball. The world lost a gem today. #RIPBrody #PositivePush pic.twitter.com/NYTfh3cup3 — Justin Turner (@redturn2) February 23, 2019

Going to truly miss seeing one of baseball’s biggest fan and all around good guy this Spring Training. Your comedy and positivity will truly be missed @BrodyismeFriend!!! #RIPBrodyStevens — Kevin Youkilis (@GreekGodOfHops) February 23, 2019

I once played a baseball game with @BrodyismeFriend. He pitched 5 full innings that I caught for him. He had more passion for those 5 innings than any ball player could ever hope have in their entire career. — Cody Decker (@Decker6) February 22, 2019

Oh no, my heart is just broken today. Brody Stevens was as kind a human being as I've ever met. What a tragic loss. Brilliant, funny, always made everybody feel good around him. RIP good friend. — Len Kasper (@LenKasper) February 23, 2019