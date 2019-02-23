Brody Stevens' death brings reactions from baseball people who knew comedian/actor

Before there was Brody Stevens, there was Steven Brody, pitcher, Arizona State. Baseball remained a part of Brody/Stevens' life after he switched to entertainment.

Brody Stevens earned fame as a comedian and actor, but before he hit the standup circuit he was Steven Brody, pitcher, Arizona State.

He kept baseball in his life — which ended Friday in a reported suicide at age 48 — after switching to entertainment, and he used his diamond experiences to aid his performance.

"I think there is an overlap there, for sure. There is a body-language reading that needs to be done when you pitch. You look at the hitter’s eyes, or how they react to a certain pitch, and it’s a similar thing with an audience. It could be how are they sitting. How are they laughing? There are a lot of variables," he told the Arizona Republic in 2015.

Stevens made friendships during his career with a number of baseball people — many of them had ties to his favorite team, the Cubs. Some of those people posted remembrances on social media after learning of his death:

