Who Is Brody Jenner's Girlfriend? All About Tia Blanco

Brody Jenner, Tia Blanco

Brody Jenner and his girlfriend Tiarah "Tia" Blanco are going to be parents.

The Hills alum and the pro surfer went public with their relationship on May 31, 2022, just weeks after they were photographed together at an Erewhon Market in California. Since debuting their romance on Instagram, the couple have continued to share glimpses into their life together, and in January 2023, they revealed that they were expecting their first child together.

"We are excited to share with you the blessing of a new life in the new year…Our little angel is on their way 💙," Jenner and Blanco wrote in a joint Instagram post.

From her career as a professional surfer to her extracurricular hobbies, here's everything to know about Brody Jenner's girlfriend, Tia Blanco.

She was born in Puerto Rico

Blanco, a Filipino-American, was originally born in Puerto Rico, but her family moved every three years due to her father's military career. She began surfing at a young age as her father's coastguard stations were always located near the ocean, per the World Surf League. Eventually, Blanco's family settled in San Clemente, California.

Today, she splits her time between Southern California and Hawaii, where she also lived as a child, as she told Raen in 2021. "Since I grew up part time on Oahu, I have all my childhood friends there, which makes it feel like my second home," Blanco explained.

She is a professional surfer

Blanco has been surfing most of her life, thanks to her father who helped her learn when she was just 3 years old. "My dad was the first person to push me into a wave when we were living in Hawaii," she told The Clymb.

It wasn't until she was 12 that she began to take surfing more seriously and pursue it as a professional career. Blanco competed in her first season in 2012 and is currently one of the top-ranked female surfers in the world.

She's appeared on multiple reality TV shows

Jenner is not the only one who has appeared on reality TV. When Blanco was 19, she competed on MTV's The Challenge: Champs vs. Pros, a spin-off of the original series where professional athletes competed to win $50,000 for a charity of their choice. Blanco was competing to raise money for St. Jude's Children's Hospital and ended up raising $1,000 before she lost a challenge in the third episode and was eliminated in episode four.

Blanco was also featured on the first and only season of ABC's The Ultimate Surfer, which ran for eight episodes between August and September 2021. The competition show brought together 14 surfers from around the world as they faced off for $100,000 and the opportunity to compete on the WSL Championship Tour. Blanco, along with Zeke Lau, ultimately won the competition, earning a wild card spot on the tour as well as the cash prize.

She's a vegan

Blanco adopted a vegan lifestyle in 2013 and has been a strong advocate of veganism ever since. As she told Men's Journal, she was initially raised on a vegetarian diet. "My mom has been vegetarian strictly for ethical reasons since she was 12, and she never forced a vegetarian diet on us, but that was the food she was cooking at home. So as a result, we all just ate vegetarian together because my dad ate what my mom ate and I ate what my parents ate," Blanco explained.

The pro surfer said she began to question her vegetarian upbringing when she was a teen, but after watching the documentary Glass Walls and reading the book The China Study, it "became quite clear" why she wanted to be a vegetarian. In fact, she was then inspired to adopt a fully vegan, plant-based diet.

Today, she has an Instagram page called @tiasvegankitchen where she shares plant-based meals and recipes with her followers. She was also awarded PETA's "Libby" Award in 2014 for her work as a vegan ambassador, per A Sunny Place.

She founded a skincare line with her sister

In addition to her career as a professional surfer, Blanco is an entrepreneur and she founded the skincare brand Dear Self with her sister, Aja Blanco. The line was inspired by her experience growing up at the beach and her skin always being exposed to the ocean and sun.

"Self-love and self-care are both essential to women," Blanco told The Beet about the inspiration behind the brand's name. "The whole idea behind it is that our skincare routine every day is supposed to be a time you dedicate to yourself and self-love. Aja and I found that we can be critical and critique yourself whether it's acne, wrinkles or whatever we see in the mirror, so we wanted to make a line that encourages people to see themselves in a new light."

She's a yogi

Blanco is also passionate about yoga and she incorporates it into her daily routine. The surfer-turned-yogi often shares videos of her yoga routines and photos of her poses on social media.

"I love yoga and running," she told Teen Vogue in 2017. "Both exercises are very therapeutic for me and I always feel like a better version of myself when I complete those workouts."

Blanco has even involved Jenner in her practice. In November 2022, she shared a video of Jenner crashing her yoga session on Instagram with the caption, "This is how @brodyjenner is participating in my 60 day yoga challenge."

She loves to paint

Blanco is a woman of many talents. In addition to surfing and practicing yoga, she's also a dedicated painter. Blanco regularly shares her paintings and her process on her Instagram account, @artbytiarah. Much of her work incorporates her passion for nature and surfing, and she has even done a few murals on surfboards.

She and Jenner went Instagram official in May 2022

On May 31, 2022, Jenner and Blanco made their relationship Instagram official after months of speculation that the two were dating. The reality TV star confirmed his romance with Blanco by posting a selfie of them with his dog on his Instagram Story, which Blanco reshared on her own page. Jenner then posted a video of the pair biking set to Stevie Wonder's "Isn't She Lovely."

The couple first sparked dating rumors when they both posted similar photos of a waterfall in Hawaii. The next month, they were photographed together at an Erewhon Market in California.

She and Jenner surf together

Having grown up in Malibu, California, Jenner is also an avid surfer and often joins his girlfriend during surf sessions. Shortly after they took their romance online, Blanco posted a video of her and Jenner shredding some waves at Kelly Slater Wave Co.'s Surf Ranch in Lemoore, California. She posted photos from the outing a few days later, including a shot of her and Jenner smiling in the water together.

In honor of Jenner's birthday in August 2022, Blanco posted a sweet tribute to her boyfriend on Instagram, which included some more photos and videos of the couple bonding over their shared love of surfing. "You have been rocking my world since the day I met you ❤️ thank you for all of the love & happiness you have brought to my life. A heart of gold 💫 Happy birthday @brodyjenner I love you!" she wrote in the caption.

They are expecting their first child together

Jenner and Blanco celebrated the New Year by announcing their pregnancy on Jan. 1, 2023. In a joint post on Instagram, the parents-to-be shared a video of their first ultrasound appointment and wrote, "To start off this new year, we'd like to take this opportunity to wish all of our friends, family and followers health, happiness & an abundance of love. We truly appreciate & love you all." They continued, "We are excited to share with you the blessing of a new life in the new year…Our little angel is on their way 💙 Happy new year!"

The month prior, Blanco shared a video montage of her first year with Jenner, captioned, "2022 in a nutshell w my love ✨."