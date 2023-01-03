Who Is Brody Jenner's Girlfriend? All About Tia Blanco

Francesca Gariano
·7 min read
Brody Jenner, Tia Blanco
Brody Jenner, Tia Blanco

Brody Jenner and his girlfriend Tiarah "Tia" Blanco are going to be parents.

The Hills alum and the pro surfer went public with their relationship on May 31, 2022, just weeks after they were photographed together at an Erewhon Market in California. Since debuting their romance on Instagram, the couple have continued to share glimpses into their life together, and in January 2023, they revealed that they were expecting their first child together.

"We are excited to share with you the blessing of a new life in the new year…Our little angel is on their way 💙," Jenner and Blanco wrote in a joint Instagram post.

From her career as a professional surfer to her extracurricular hobbies, here's everything to know about Brody Jenner's girlfriend, Tia Blanco.

She was born in Puerto Rico

Tia Blanco
Tia Blanco

Tia Blanco Instagram

Blanco, a Filipino-American, was originally born in Puerto Rico, but her family moved every three years due to her father's military career. She began surfing at a young age as her father's coastguard stations were always located near the ocean, per the World Surf League. Eventually, Blanco's family settled in San Clemente, California.

Today, she splits her time between Southern California and Hawaii, where she also lived as a child, as she told Raen in 2021. "Since I grew up part time on Oahu, I have all my childhood friends there, which makes it feel like my second home," Blanco explained.

She is a professional surfer

Tia Blanco
Tia Blanco

Tia Blanco Instagram

Blanco has been surfing most of her life, thanks to her father who helped her learn when she was just 3 years old. "My dad was the first person to push me into a wave when we were living in Hawaii," she told The Clymb.

It wasn't until she was 12 that she began to take surfing more seriously and pursue it as a professional career. Blanco competed in her first season in 2012 and is currently one of the top-ranked female surfers in the world.

She's appeared on multiple reality TV shows

Tia Blanco
Tia Blanco

Kelsey McNeal/ABC via Getty

Jenner is not the only one who has appeared on reality TV. When Blanco was 19, she competed on MTV's The Challenge: Champs vs. Pros, a spin-off of the original series where professional athletes competed to win $50,000 for a charity of their choice. Blanco was competing to raise money for St. Jude's Children's Hospital and ended up raising $1,000 before she lost a challenge in the third episode and was eliminated in episode four.

Blanco was also featured on the first and only season of ABC's The Ultimate Surfer, which ran for eight episodes between August and September 2021. The competition show brought together 14 surfers from around the world as they faced off for $100,000 and the opportunity to compete on the WSL Championship Tour. Blanco, along with Zeke Lau, ultimately won the competition, earning a wild card spot on the tour as well as the cash prize.

She's a vegan

Tia Blanco
Tia Blanco

Tia Blanco Instagram

Blanco adopted a vegan lifestyle in 2013 and has been a strong advocate of veganism ever since. As she told Men's Journal, she was initially raised on a vegetarian diet. "My mom has been vegetarian strictly for ethical reasons since she was 12, and she never forced a vegetarian diet on us, but that was the food she was cooking at home. So as a result, we all just ate vegetarian together because my dad ate what my mom ate and I ate what my parents ate," Blanco explained.

The pro surfer said she began to question her vegetarian upbringing when she was a teen, but after watching the documentary Glass Walls and reading the book The China Study, it "became quite clear" why she wanted to be a vegetarian. In fact, she was then inspired to adopt a fully vegan, plant-based diet.

Today, she has an Instagram page called @tiasvegankitchen where she shares plant-based meals and recipes with her followers. She was also awarded PETA's "Libby" Award in 2014 for her work as a vegan ambassador, per A Sunny Place.

She founded a skincare line with her sister

Tia Blanco and her sister
Tia Blanco and her sister

Tia Blanco Instagram

In addition to her career as a professional surfer, Blanco is an entrepreneur and she founded the skincare brand Dear Self with her sister, Aja Blanco. The line was inspired by her experience growing up at the beach and her skin always being exposed to the ocean and sun.

"Self-love and self-care are both essential to women," Blanco told The Beet about the inspiration behind the brand's name. "The whole idea behind it is that our skincare routine every day is supposed to be a time you dedicate to yourself and self-love. Aja and I found that we can be critical and critique yourself whether it's acne, wrinkles or whatever we see in the mirror, so we wanted to make a line that encourages people to see themselves in a new light."

She's a yogi

Blanco is also passionate about yoga and she incorporates it into her daily routine. The surfer-turned-yogi often shares videos of her yoga routines and photos of her poses on social media.

"I love yoga and running," she told Teen Vogue in 2017. "Both exercises are very therapeutic for me and I always feel like a better version of myself when I complete those workouts."

Blanco has even involved Jenner in her practice. In November 2022, she shared a video of Jenner crashing her yoga session on Instagram with the caption, "This is how @brodyjenner is participating in my 60 day yoga challenge."

She loves to paint

Tia Blanco
Tia Blanco

Tia Blanco Instagram

Blanco is a woman of many talents. In addition to surfing and practicing yoga, she's also a dedicated painter. Blanco regularly shares her paintings and her process on her Instagram account, @artbytiarah. Much of her work incorporates her passion for nature and surfing, and she has even done a few murals on surfboards.

She and Jenner went Instagram official in May 2022

Tia Blanco and Brody Jenner
Tia Blanco and Brody Jenner

Tia Blanco Instagram

On May 31, 2022, Jenner and Blanco made their relationship Instagram official after months of speculation that the two were dating. The reality TV star confirmed his romance with Blanco by posting a selfie of them with his dog on his Instagram Story, which Blanco reshared on her own page. Jenner then posted a video of the pair biking set to Stevie Wonder's "Isn't She Lovely."

The couple first sparked dating rumors when they both posted similar photos of a waterfall in Hawaii. The next month, they were photographed together at an Erewhon Market in California.

She and Jenner surf together

Tia Blanco and Brody Jenner
Tia Blanco and Brody Jenner

Tia Blanco Instagram

Having grown up in Malibu, California, Jenner is also an avid surfer and often joins his girlfriend during surf sessions. Shortly after they took their romance online, Blanco posted a video of her and Jenner shredding some waves at Kelly Slater Wave Co.'s Surf Ranch in Lemoore, California. She posted photos from the outing a few days later, including a shot of her and Jenner smiling in the water together.

In honor of Jenner's birthday in August 2022, Blanco posted a sweet tribute to her boyfriend on Instagram, which included some more photos and videos of the couple bonding over their shared love of surfing. "You have been rocking my world since the day I met you ❤️ thank you for all of the love & happiness you have brought to my life. A heart of gold 💫 Happy birthday @brodyjenner I love you!" she wrote in the caption.

They are expecting their first child together

Tia Blanco and Brody Jenner
Tia Blanco and Brody Jenner

Tia Blanco Instagram

Jenner and Blanco celebrated the New Year by announcing their pregnancy on Jan. 1, 2023. In a joint post on Instagram, the parents-to-be shared a video of their first ultrasound appointment and wrote, "To start off this new year, we'd like to take this opportunity to wish all of our friends, family and followers health, happiness & an abundance of love. We truly appreciate & love you all." They continued, "We are excited to share with you the blessing of a new life in the new year…Our little angel is on their way 💙 Happy new year!"

The month prior, Blanco shared a video montage of her first year with Jenner, captioned, "2022 in a nutshell w my love ✨."

Latest Stories

  • Forsberg, Karlsson, Raanta named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Nashville left-wing Filip Forsberg, San Jose defenceman Erik Karlsson and Carolina goaltender Antti Raanta have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Forsberg led the NHL with five goals and tied for the league lead with seven points over three games last week. He had back-to-back three-point performances with a goal and two assists in a 6-1 victory over Anaheim on Friday and his eighth career hat trick in a 5-4 overtime loss to Vegas on Saturday. Karlsson led the NHL with sev

  • Canada's Louttit crowds World Cup ski jump podium

    LJUBNO, Slovenia — Canada's Alexandria Louttit finished just outside the medals in women's World Cup ski jumping Sunday by placing fourth in Ljubno, Slovenia. Austria's Eva Pinkelnig, Norway's Anna Odine Stroem and Germany's Selina Freitag finished first to third respectively. Louttit, an 18-year-old from Calgary, matched her career-best result after also finishing fourth last month in Villach, Austria. Calgary's Abigail Strate was eighth in a field of 50 women. Louttit and Strate helped Canada

  • Despite changes, Broncos stuck with same old result in KC

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The coach making all the important decisions on the Denver sideline was different Sunday. So was the one calling the offensive plays from a booth high above Arrowhead Stadium. The result was very much the same. Less than a week after the beaten-down Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett, and put 67-year-old career assistant Jerry Rosburg in charge, they fumbled through another game they could've won. Their defense collapsed when it mattered the most, and t

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • Chargers' Ekeler hits 100-reception mark for the season

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler became the fifth running back in NFL history to have a 100-reception season with his first catch during Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Ekeler caught an 8-yard pass from Justin Herbert on the Chargers' opening possession, giving him the sixth 100-reception season by a running back. Ekeler joins former Chargers great LaDainian Tomlinson, Larry Centers of Arizona, Matt Forte of Chicago and Christian McCaffrey as t

  • Jets' playoff hopes slide away again with 5th straight loss

    SEATTLE (AP) — The New York Jets' lengthy slide finally reached the bottom. From legitimate playoff contenders barely a month ago to yet another postseason spent at home as a spectator. New York was eliminated from postseason contention with its 23-6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, ensuring that for the franchise-record 12th straight season the Jets won't be part of the NFL playoffs, the longest active drought in the league. The Jets (7-9) last reached the postseason in 2011 and will fin

  • Weegar gives Flames big lift in 3-2 win over Canucks

    CALGARY — Defenceman Mackenzie Weegar notched his first goal as a Flame and added an assist Saturday night to lead Calgary to a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman also scored for Calgary (18-13-7), which has points in 12 of its last 15 (8-3-4) games. Sheldon Dries and Elias Pettersson replied for Vancouver (16-17-3), which has dropped two straight on the road after winning seven in a row in opposition rinks. Getting the start for the Flames, Jacob Markstrom made

  • Avalanche activate Nathan MacKinnon off injured reserve

    DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche activated forward Nathan MacKinnon from injured reserve before their game against Toronto on Saturday night. MacKinnon has missed the last 11 games with an upper-body injury. His 26 assists were tied for the league lead when he went out during the first period of a game at Philadelphia on Dec. 5. He also has eight goals. The 27-year-old signed an eight-year extension in August after helping the Avalanche to their third Stanley Cup title in franchise history.

  • Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4 in shootout, win 11th straight

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at

  • Nick Nurse on 'rolling the dice' with revealing pregame film session before win vs. Suns

    Nick Nurse discusses the play calling on offence down the stretch, why he decided to have a film session before the Suns game, Christian Koloko getting lots of shooting reps with coaches during practice and more.

  • Lions rout Bears 41-10 and take playoff hopes to Green Bay

    DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff threw two of his three touchdown passes to Brock Wright in the first half, and the Detroit Lions beat the Chicago Bears 41-10 on Sunday to remain in the playoff chase. The Lions (8-8) have won seven of nine to give themselves a shot at earning a postseason spot for the first time since 2016 going into their regular-season finale at Green Bay. The Justin Fields-led Bears (3-13) took two leads in the opening quarter before collapsing and losing a franchise-record ninth st

  • Stidham helps Raiders nearly shock Niners in his 1st start

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — In his first NFL start, Jarrett Stidham threw for 365 yards and three touchdowns against the NFL's top defense — and apologized to his teammates after the game. Stidham, named the Raiders' starter Wednesday after nine-year veteran Derek Carr was benched, did just about everything he could for Las Vegas against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. He finished 23 of 34 passing but threw two interceptions, including a pick in overtime that set up Robbie Gould's short field goal and g

  • Svechnikov scores in shootout, Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at

  • Rosen, Binnington spark Blues to 3-1 win over Blackhawks

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Calle Rosen scored unassisted and Jordan Binnington stopped 21 shots to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 3-1 victory over the struggling Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night. Rosen’s goal in the second period snapped a 1-all tie and gave St. Louis victories in both its games against Chicago this season. The Blues won 5-2 in Chicago on Nov. 16. Josh Leivo and Brendon Saad also scored for St. Louis. Patrick Kane scored for Chicago. St. Louis is 9-0-2 in its last 11 games against the

  • Tatum, Brown score 29 each and Celtics beat Clippers 116-110

    BOSTON (AP) — Even from atop the NBA standings, the Boston Celtics remember the losses. Three weeks after absorbing their worst one of the season in Los Angeles, the Celtics turned back the Clippers in Boston 116-110 on Thursday night, getting 29 points apiece from Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. “We definitely wanted to play better than we played last time,” Brown said. “Those guys beat us up pretty bad in L.A. So we wanted to change the narrative tonight on our home floor and come out and get a

  • Texans revert to terrible play in 31-3 rout by Jaguars

    HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans had one of their worst performances of the season a week after ending a nine-game skid. The Texans (2-13-1) were routed 31-3 by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, leaving them without a home win for the first time in franchise history. Houston looked to have made progress in recent weeks, losing close games to Dallas and Kansas City before beating the Titans 19-14 last weekend. But this weekend, Houston was thoroughly dominated by the Jaguars to snap a nine-gam

  • Bunting scores two, Leafs top Avalanche 6-2

    DENVER (AP) — Michael Bunting had two goals, Auston Matthews and T.J. Brodie scored 24 seconds apart in the second period, and the Toronto Maple Leafs spoiled Nathan MacKinnon’s return with a 6-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night. Matthews added an assist to his 18th goal, Mitch Marner and Pierre Engvall also scored, and Matt Murray stopped 26 shots for Toronto. “They got Nate back tonight, which gives them a big push,” Matthews said. “I thought we would be defended really well a

  • Analysis: NFC is wide open heading into final weekend of NFL

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady again was at his best when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers needed him most. The 45-year-old, seven-time Super Bowl champion had one of the best statistical games of his 23-year career in a 30-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday that clinched Tampa’s second straight NFC South title. Another old quarterback who also wears No. 12 is one way win away from joining Brady in the playoffs. Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay Packers routed Minnesota 41-17 for their fourth strai

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • Red Wings place forward Jakub Vrana on waivers

    The Detroit Red Wings placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers on Tuesday in a surprising move.